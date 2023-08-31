"Now it's official: this year's US Open is cursed" - Tennis fans disappointed to see Matteo Berrettini retire after injuring himself in New York

Tennis fans were left disheartened as they witnessed Matteo Berrettini's untimely retirement due to an injury he sustained during his second-round match at the 2023 US Open.

Arthur Rinderknech advanced to the third round at Flushing Meadows after Berrettini retired due to a severe fall that resulted in an ankle twist. Unfortunately, the Italian was unable to continue playing.

Rinderknech was leading 6-4, 5-3 when Berrettini suddenly collapsed on the court, clutching his ankle in pain. The medical team promptly rushed to his aid, assisting him in walking over to his bench.

Tennis fans were left disheartened after witnessing Matteo Berrettini's unfortunate injury, which ultimately led to his retirement from the match. One fan took to social media and stated their belief that a curse has befallen the US Open, given the recurring injuries plaguing the tournament.

"Now it's official: this year's the USO is cursed," a fan posted.

Another fan stated that Berrettini's injury was unfortunate because he had only recently recovered from his previous injury and was starting to regain his form.

"Damn, he's only just been getting back to a better level after his last injury..." the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"The darkness seems to swallow you, you dig yourself an abyss" - Matteo Berrettini opens up on his physical and mental struggles with injuries

Matteo Berrettini at the 2022 US Open

Despite injuries forcing Matteo Berrettini to have a stop-start 2023 season, the Italian believes that the extended period spent on the sidelines has rekindled his passion for being a professional tennis player.

Berrettini suffered an early elimination in the Australian Open and subsequently endured a two-month hiatus due to injuries. He made his comeback at the Mexican Open but failed to achieve noteworthy results in subsequent events. Unfortunately, an abdominal injury compelled him to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters just before his third-round match against Holger Rune.

Although his comeback in Stuttgart came to an end in the first round, courtesy of his compatriot Lorenzo Sonego, he managed to string together a decent performance at the Wimbledon Championships, defeating players like Sonego, Alex de Minaur, and Alexander Zverev.

Unfortunately, his journey came to an end in the Round of 16 when he was defeated by the eventual champion, Carlos Alcaraz.

Reflecting on his season's challenges during an interview with Italian media outlet Corriere Della Sera, Matteo Berrettin candidly shared his experience of being engulfed in a profound darkness, which ultimately led him to rediscover the sheer delight of being a tennis professional.

"Deep down, even when I feel exhausted, this [competing on the court] is one of the things that makes me alive. Not being able to do so, in important appointments, made me know the darkness. And the darkness seems to have no end, it seems to swallow you because instead of standing still and breathing, you dig yourself an abyss," Berrettini explained.

"They were bad moments, which I did not like. But they were fundamental to make me rediscover the reasons for the joy of doing what I started as a child and that has occupied my whole life. I thought back to the origins to find myself. The darkness gave me the space to do it," he added.