"Now, one thing I have is music, and I really, really enjoy it" - Bianca Andreescu on how music helps her remain focused and grounded

Bianca Andreescu has revealed that the secret to her remaining focused and grounded lies in the music she creates in her spare time.

Andreescu, who lost to Caroline Garcia of France in the finals of the Bad Homburg Open on Saturday, made her comeback in the clay tournament in Stuttgart earlier this year.

The 22-year-old recently told wtatennis.com that she loves to indulge in music as it helps her switch off from tennis for a while.

"Doing that helps me stay grounded, and to not think about tennis, and to focus on something else. I've noticed that I can't be the type of person who's always tennis-tennis-tennis, I always have to have other things. Now, one thing I have is music, and I really, really enjoy it," Andreescu said.

The Canadian revealed that creating music was a way of expressing herself in difficult times and that the songs were based on what she was feeling at the time.

"It was a way to express myself, as well, because I was going through a hard time. I was injured, then I was ready to play, then Covid hit, then some other personal things were going on. The songs you hear are based on what I was feeling in that moment," she said.

Andreescu picked American rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur - 2Pac - as her favourite artist and mentioned studying him and his interviews, adding that his legacy would live on.

"I feel like 2Pac's songs are very poetic," Andreescu stated. "He really speaks from the heart and talks about important issues in his songs. I've actually studied him and his interviews - I love what he stands for, and what happened to him was just terrible. But his legacy lives on forever, I'm sure. And he has a beautiful voice - I love his flow."

Shakur died in 1996 of gunshot wounds at the age of 25.

Bianca Andreescu seeking to recreate her 2019 US Open glory

Bianca Andreescu in action at the Mutua Madrid Open

Bianca Andreescu took the tennis world by storm when she beat Serena Williams to win the 2019 US Open, but the COVID pandemic and a knee injury hampered her progress soon after.

The Canadian returned to action at the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart after a hiatus which followed her third-round loss at the Indian Wells Open last year.

She reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 Italian Open after failing to get past the round-of-16 in Stuttgart and Madrid. The Canadian went down to eventual champion Iga Swiatek in Rome.

The Ontario-born player, who took to tennis whilst growing up in Romania, got past top seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open and advanced to the finals following Simona Halep's withdrawal in the semifinals.

Andreescu will face Emina Bektas of the USA in her first-round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

