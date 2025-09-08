  • home icon
  "Obsessed" - Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys & others share their joy as Asia Muhammad announces engagement to fiancé James Cross

"Obsessed" - Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys & others share their joy as Asia Muhammad announces engagement to fiancé James Cross

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 08, 2025 03:44 GMT
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys & others share their joy as Asia Muhammad announces engagement to fiancé James Cross. Credit: Asia Muhammad/Instagram
Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys & others share their joy as Asia Muhammad announces engagement to fiancé James Cross. Credit: Asia Muhammad/Instagram

American tennis star Asia Muhammad shared a massive update about her life that has tennis stars around the world leaving congratulatory comments under her latest Instagram post. On Sunday, Muhammad shared her engagement news with James Cross.

The couple shared a photo, featuring a beaming Muhammad and her fiancé against the backdrop of Kentucky Alleyne Provincial Park. Muhammad flaunted her engagement ring while posing in the selfie with Cross. She captioned the post:

"When the engagement makes it out of the group chat!!!"
Muhammad's engagement post attracted congratulatory messages from fellow players and friends on the WTA Tour. Coco Gauff jumped into the comments with a heartfelt:

“congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Madison Keys, who recently tied the knot herself, wrote:

“Yay yay yay yay yay yay yay yay!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

To which Muhammad replied:

“can’t wait for all the Madi wedding advice 🥰😍😍.”

Jessica Pegula kept it short and sweet, commenting:

“Obsessed.”

Kim Clijsters shared her excitement, writing:

“Yes Asia, so happy for the both of you! ❤️❤️.”

Shelby Rogers added:

“Congratssss! 🥳🥂🐾.”

Erin Routliffe joked:

“I’m blinded!!!!! I can’t see!!!!”

Luisa Stefani chimed in with:

“Beautiessssss!! 😍😘✨ Love it!!!”
Asia Muhammad has kept her current relationship with James Cross out of the public eye. She has rarely shared photos of her fiancé, apart from a few random ones where Cross is seen helping her with household chores.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time Muhammad got engaged. In December 2020, Muhammad publicly announced her engagement to Dayne Kelly, an Australian tennis player.

Asia Muhammad's engagement comes days after her QF exit at US Open

Demi Schuurs of Netherlands and Asia Muhammad of the United States pose with the trophy after defeating Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia and Olivia Nicholls of Great Britain in the women&#039;s double final during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden - Source: Getty
Demi Schuurs of Netherlands and Asia Muhammad of the United States pose with the trophy after defeating Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia and Olivia Nicholls of Great Britain in the women's double final during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden - Source: Getty

Asia Muhammad, 34, is fresh off her quarterfinal exit at the 2025 US Open. She and Demi Schuurs were the seventh seed of the tournament. The pair went down against the second-seeded Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani.

Earlier in the Australian Open, Muhammad and Schuurs also lasted until the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, the pair suffered defeats in prior rounds.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula all had promising starts but couldn't hold on to the wins in the further rounds. Gauff was eliminated in the fourth round, losing to Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-2. Pegula advanced to the semifinals, where she was defeated by Aryna Sabalenka 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Meanwhile, Madison Keys exited in the first round, suffering a shock loss to Renata Zarazúa.

Krutik Jain

Edited by Tushhita Barua
