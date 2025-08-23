Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka couldn't contain their admiration for Taylor Townsend after she stepped out in a glamorous look in New York. Townsend donned the striking outfit for an evening out to celebrate her recent career achievement.Townsend attained the top spot in the doubles rankings for the first time in her career after winning the 2025 Citi DC Open women's doubles title with her partner Zhang Shuai. The American recently received the prestigious doubles World No. 1 trophy at a WTA event ahead of the main draw action at the US Open. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor Townsend dressed to the nines for the special occasion, turning heads in a stunning baby blue feathered gown with a thigh-high slit. The 29-year-old accessorized with eye-catching diamond earrings and a silver clutch, rounding out her look with a chic updo.&quot;&quot;G-L-A-M&quot; Gorgeous, Laid, And Made..😏✨👑 @wta Clubhouse NYC was a success! Thank you to everyone who showed love 💕 ,&quot; Townsend captioned her Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTownsend was showered with love from her fellow players over her stylish look, with Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins displaying their admiration with sweet messages.&quot;Yup 🤏🏾✨,&quot; Osaka commented.&quot;Literally obsessed with you 🔥,&quot; Keys gushed.&quot;😍😍😍,&quot; Gauff posted.&quot;🔥🔥🔥🔥,&quot; Collins wrote.Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Danielle Collins' commentsGauff, Keys, Osaka, Collins and Townsend are all set to battle for the singles title at the US Open.Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Taylor Townsend gear up for US Open 1R matchesCoco Gauff - Source: GettyThird seed Coco Gauff will kick off her campaign for her second US Open title against Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round. The clash will mark the duo's second encounter on tour, with the American claiming a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory in their previous match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.Madison Keys, who won the first hardcourt Slam of the season at the Australian Open, has been drawn in the same quarter as Gauff. The World No. 6 will lock horns with Renata Zarazua in her tournament opener, having defeated the Mexican 6-3, 6-2 in their only previous clash at last year's French Open.Following her runner-up finish at the Canadian Open, Naomi Osaka will hope to make a deep run at the New York Major. The two-time US Open champion will square off against Greet Minnen, whom she beat 6-4, 6-1 at the 2024 Madrid Open. Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend will take on Antonia Ruzic in her opening match at her home Slam, marking their first tour-level encounter.