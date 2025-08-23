  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Obsessed" - Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka & more fawn over Taylor Townsend as she turns up the glamor to receive doubles World No. 1 trophy

"Obsessed" - Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka & more fawn over Taylor Townsend as she turns up the glamor to receive doubles World No. 1 trophy

By Urvi Mehra
Modified Aug 23, 2025 02:27 GMT
Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka react to Taylor Townsend
Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka react to Taylor Townsend's look (Image Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka couldn't contain their admiration for Taylor Townsend after she stepped out in a glamorous look in New York. Townsend donned the striking outfit for an evening out to celebrate her recent career achievement.

Ad

Townsend attained the top spot in the doubles rankings for the first time in her career after winning the 2025 Citi DC Open women's doubles title with her partner Zhang Shuai. The American recently received the prestigious doubles World No. 1 trophy at a WTA event ahead of the main draw action at the US Open.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taylor Townsend dressed to the nines for the special occasion, turning heads in a stunning baby blue feathered gown with a thigh-high slit. The 29-year-old accessorized with eye-catching diamond earrings and a silver clutch, rounding out her look with a chic updo.

""G-L-A-M" Gorgeous, Laid, And Made..😏✨👑 @wta Clubhouse NYC was a success! Thank you to everyone who showed love 💕 ," Townsend captioned her Instagram post.
Ad
Ad

Townsend was showered with love from her fellow players over her stylish look, with Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins displaying their admiration with sweet messages.

"Yup 🤏🏾✨," Osaka commented.
"Literally obsessed with you 🔥," Keys gushed.
"😍😍😍," Gauff posted.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥," Collins wrote.
Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Danielle Collins&#039; comments
Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Danielle Collins' comments

Gauff, Keys, Osaka, Collins and Townsend are all set to battle for the singles title at the US Open.

Ad

Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Taylor Townsend gear up for US Open 1R matches

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Third seed Coco Gauff will kick off her campaign for her second US Open title against Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round. The clash will mark the duo's second encounter on tour, with the American claiming a dominant 6-3, 6-0 victory in their previous match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ad

Madison Keys, who won the first hardcourt Slam of the season at the Australian Open, has been drawn in the same quarter as Gauff. The World No. 6 will lock horns with Renata Zarazua in her tournament opener, having defeated the Mexican 6-3, 6-2 in their only previous clash at last year's French Open.

Following her runner-up finish at the Canadian Open, Naomi Osaka will hope to make a deep run at the New York Major. The two-time US Open champion will square off against Greet Minnen, whom she beat 6-4, 6-1 at the 2024 Madrid Open. Meanwhile, Taylor Townsend will take on Antonia Ruzic in her opening match at her home Slam, marking their first tour-level encounter.

About the author
Urvi Mehra

Urvi Mehra

Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Urvi Mehra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications