Andy Murray let slip a two-sets-to-one lead against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Friday, a painfull loss that left the Brit feeling "very disappointed." So hurt by the defeat, Murray did not even rule out the possibility that he had made his final ever appearance at SW19 in front of his home fans.

In a match that took place over the course of two days due to Wimbledon's strict curfew and lighting issues, Murray finished Thursday with the upper hand. The next day, however, Tsitsipas found his best footing on grass to take the final two sets, wrapping up a 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 win that lasted nearly five hours.

Speaking at his press conference afterwards, the former World No. 1 was all gloom, stating that he always takes it hard whenever his Wimbledon campaigns do not go according to plan.

"I'm obviously very disappointed just now. Yeah, obviously you never know how many opportunities you're going to get to play here," Andy Murray said. "Yeah, the defeats maybe, yeah, feel a bit tougher. But, to be honest, every year that Wimbledon's not gone how I would like, it's been hard."

When asked if this was his last appearance in front of the SW19 faithful, the 36-year-old simply answered that he did not know. While Andy Murray admitted that he had no plans to stop right now, he added that early losses at major tournaments didn't help him from a motivational point of view.

The three-time Grand Slam champion asserted that the loss will take a while to get over, following which he hoped to mull things over with his family, just like last year, and decide the best course of action.

"I don't know. Yeah, motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don't necessarily help with that. Yeah, it's similar to I guess last year. I had a long think about things, spoke to my family, decided to keep on going," Andy Murray said.

"I don't plan to stop right now. But, yeah, this one will take a little while to get over. Hopefully find the motivation again to keep training, keep pushing, try and keep getting better," he added.

"I certainly could have beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas today or yesterday" - Andy Murray

Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

When asked if taking a top 5 player like Stefanos Tsitsipas to five sets at a Grand Slam was a sign of his good form, Andy Murray proclaimed that he could have done much better and even beaten the Greek.

The Brit further clarified that such wins were important to him, noting that one had to seize every opportunity and score victories against any opponent if one wanted to make a deep run at big tournaments.

"I certainly could have beaten him today or yesterday. I've obviously earlier in the year had a great win against Berrettini who was a top player at the time. He's obviously had his injuries this year," Andy Murray said.

"Yeah, I certainly can. It's clear based on how the match went. I mean, there's only a few points in it today. Like, it's not just about winning the odd match against 'em really. To have a run at these tournaments, you need multiple, multiple wins in a row. Yeah, I've obviously not done that," he added.

