"Obviously Rafael Nadal would be at the top, Carlos Alcaraz at a young age has a spot" - Jose Higueras picks his Mount Rushmore of Hispanic tennis

Spanish coach Jose Higueras picked Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz alongside Pancho Gonzales and Manolo Santana when asked to put together a Mount Rushmore of the best tennis players of Hispanic descent.

Higueras deliberated at some length while also adding Argentinian Guillermo Vilas, Manuel Orantes, Pancho Segura, Carlos Moya and Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero to the list of Hispanic greats who graced the tennis world.

Modest as ever, the former World No. 6 who retired in 1986, refused to add himself to the elite list despite having made a name for himself as a legendary coach.

"Obviously, Rafael Nadal would be at the top. Pancho Gonzales, I believe, was a great player and a great competitor. There is another Spanish player, Manolo Santana who I think was an exceptional tennis player in terms of what you can do with a tennis racquet and with a ball," the 70-year-old explained.

"He (Manolo Santana) was unbeliebable and he was won the Slams also. Then you have Carlos Alcaraz who at a young age has a spot there. Having said that, you also have Guillermo Vilas." Higueras stated during an episode of The Courtside: The US Open podcast.

Jose Higueres also named former US Open champion Manuel Orantes before mentioning French Open winners Carlos Moya, Albert Costa and Juan Carlos Ferrero. Higueras admitted that his contributions would need to be considered along with his playing ability if he were to make it to the list.

"I definitely wouldn't put myself there unless I put a lot of things together. Besides my playing ability I have to put the other things that I have contributed to the game with pleasure," Higueras said.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a massive sculpture completed in 1941 depicting the faces of four American presidents.

Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Swiss Indoors in Basel

Carlos Alcaraz is yet to win a title since his 2023 Wimbledon triumph

Carlos Alcaraz's recent woes took a turn for the worse when the 20-year-old announced that he has been forced to withdraw from the Swiss Indoors in Basel owing to a left foot injury and lower back muscle fatigue.

Expand Tweet

Alcaraz who has failed to win a single tournament since a dramatic comeback win over Novak Djokovic that earned him a maiden Wimbledon title earlier this year, is seeking to regain the ATP World No. 1 spot.

After becoming the youngest-ever player to be perched atop the men's tennis rankings following his US Open win last year, Alcaraz has since been involved in a see-saw battle with Novak Djokovic for the coveted World No. 1 position.

A US Open semifinal defeat to Daniil Medvedev did little to help Alcaraz's cause who went on to lose to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the China Open.

Grigor Dimitrov stunned the two-time Grand Slam champion in the Round of 16 at Shanghai. Following his withdrawal from the Swiss Indoors, Alcaraz will need to be fit in time for the Paris Masters which begins on October 30 and the ATP Finals that follow.

Carlos Alcaraz currently trails Novak Djokovic by 2240 ranking points.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here