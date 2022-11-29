"Octopus who lives under the sea from the cartoon of Spongebob" - Andrey Rublev amused by hilarious bromance compilation with Daniil Medvedev

It is no secret that Russian tennis stars Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev share a great camaraderie. Having known each other since their junior days, the two have had many fun moments together both on and off the court.

World No. 8 Rublev recently shared a reel on his Instagram handle. Made by a Rublev fan page, Jae, it is a hilarious compilation video of their bromance.

Tagging Medvedev in his Instagram story, he added three 'face with tears of joy' emojis.

A screenshot of Andrey Rublev's Instagram story

One of the funniest moments in the reel comes around the 0:48 mark when the Dubai champion goes on to describe the former World No. 1 as:

"Good friend, octopus who lives under the sea from the cartoon of Spongebob!"

Around the 0:16 mark comes another priceless moment when Medvedev takes the opportunity to imitate Rublev's famous 'Bweh' grunt. The Gijon champion responded with:

"Shut up, shut up, Octopus!"

The compilation also goes on to show Rublev making fun of Medvedev's drum skills, calling himself Elvis Presley in return.

The video is dotted with numerous memorable exchanges between the two. It concludes with the Marseille titlist describing the former US Open champion as:

"Unreal skills in tennis and a super nice guy, (pause). And a f***ing liar, man!"

The original poster had uploaded the reel with the caption:

"our fav chaotic duo 😫 🫶 @medwed33 needs to apologize to @andreyrublev for lying like that fr 💀😂

How have Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev fared in 2022?

Rublev won their most recent showdown at the ATP Finals

Andrey Rublev outdid Daniil Medvedev in 2022, having posted a 51-20 win-loss record and clinched four titles — at Marseille, Dubai, Belgrade, and Gijon. Medvedev, on the other hand, won just two titles — at Los Cabos and Vienna — with a 45-19 win-loss record.

While Rublev won every final he reached this year, Medvedev's final conversion rate was poor. The 26-year-old succumbed to defeat in the summit clashes at the Australian Open, Halle and 's-Hertogenbosch.

In terms of rankings, Medvedev finished the season marginally higher than his compatriot in seventh. Rublev wrapped up the 2022 season, ranked right below his childhood buddy in eighth.

They crossed swords only once this year, which was at the ATP Finals round-robin stage. Rublev squandered seven set points to lose the first set but bounced back to edge the 2020 champion 6-7(7), 6-3, 7-6(7) on his fifth match point in a thriller.

