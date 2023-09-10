After a runner-up finish at the 2023 US Open, Aryna Sabalenka suggested women should be paid the same as men.

Sabalenka lost to home-favorite Coco Gauff despite taking the opening set on Saturday, September 9. Gauff managed to turn around the closely fought contest in the next two sets as she beat the Belarusian 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to lift her maiden Grand Slam title.

Gauff's victory was a proud moment for all the Americans in the stands as they rallied behind the teenager throughout the tournament, which was also celebrating 50 years of equal pay for men and women participants.

During her post-match press conference, Sabalenka was asked to share her views on pay disparities in sports around the globe and if the tennis fraternity could bring about a change. She said:

"The only thing I can say is that I think women deserve to be paid the same as men, because we sacrifice a lot. We are working really hard. It's not like we are doing nothing and they paying us the same money."

Sabalenka accepted the physical differences between men and women but also opined that women put in as much hard work as men and that they deserve the rewards in return.

"I think, yeah, we deserve this, to be paid the same as mens. Yeah, the level probably different. Of course men are stronger. Anyway, they're going to be stronger and better than us, but we're still putting a lot of work in, and I think we deserve to be paid the same. This is the only thing I can say right now," Aryna Sabalenka added.

In the tennis world, the US Open started dispensing equal pay to men and women athletes in 1973, followed by the Australian Open in 2001. The French Open and the Wimbledon Championships also decided to do away with the discrepancy in 2007.

Aryna Sabalenka set to become World No. 1 despite US Open disappointment

Aryna Sabalenka takes position to serve: US Open Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka will dethrone Iga Swiatek from the top spot in the WTA rankings on Monday, September 11. She will take the pole position with 9,266 points, 1,071 clear of the Pole.

Swiatek, the 2022 US Open champion, crashed out in pre-quarterfinals in New York this year, which resulted in her losing 1,760 points. Before the tournament began, Sabalenka needed to win just one match more than her colleague to race ahead in the WTA tally, and she did more.

The reigning Australian Open winner was elated at the development but also said that the change wasn't as monumental as it looked.

"I'm super happy with this achievement in my career, but, I mean, it's not a big change. I mean, I have been No. 2. Now I'm No. 1. I still have to bring my best tennis. People will try to, yeah, just try to chase me and get me," Aryna Sabalenka said during a press conference at the US Open.