“Of course now I hate everything, super disappointed, I don’t want to do anything" - Daria Kasatkina on crashing out of WTA finals 

Daria Kasatkina's journey at the WTA Finals came to an end after she lost 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) to Caroline Garcia in a nail-biting thriller in Fort Worth, Texas.

Both players had the opportunity to reach the semifinals of the year-end championships to join Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Maria Sakkari. However, Garcia came out on top in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Speaking in her post-match interview, Kasatkina revealed that she was disappointed with the outcome but had to look at it objectively as 2022 has been her "best year on the WTA tour".

“Of course, now I hate everything. Super disappointed, I don’t want to do anything. Of course, I have to be objective and I have to say this season was the best in my career. Honestly, at the beginning of the season, if you tell me that I’m going to be here now sitting, I would probably not trust you,” said Kasatkina.

She claimed there was a difference of a point or two between her and Garcia throughout the tiebreak, which ended up deciding the outcome of the encounter.

“One or two points, obviously, in the tiebreak,” she said. “I think level was pretty close. Third set, wasn’t a big difference between us. When you don’t want to lose, you squeeze everything you have, everything that’s left in your tank, so this is what I was doing. Now, I feel absolutely empty,” Daria Kasatkina added.

"I had a crisis of panic, I think I lose my mind a little bit"- Caroline Garcia in her match against Daria Kasatkina

Caroline Garcia of France hugs Daria Kasatkina of Russia after their Women's Singles Group Stage match at the 2022 WTA Finals

Caroline Garcia said that she had a panic crisis during the match as Daria Kasatkina was putting a lot of balls back into play.

"I had a crisis of panic, I think I lose my mind a little bit. Obviously, she was bringing back a lot of balls and I went for too much. Second set was very good. Third set was a battle," she said.

Garcia mentioned that it was a great achievement for her and didn't believe that she could reach this feat at the beginning of the season.

"It’s definitely a great achievement. I was already really proud to be in the Top 8. I don’t really know if I realize that this is the semifinal tomorrow. It proves that this year was definitely a good year. I started very far from the Top 10, the Top 8, and I make my way to it. Today, it’s one more thing that proves my game style is working and I have to keep going that way,” said Caroline Garcia.

Poll : 0 votes