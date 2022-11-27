Tennis great Andy Murray poked fun at Piers Morgan after Lionel Messi scored to give Argentina their first win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Morgan, who picked Cristiano Ronaldo in the Messi-Ronaldo debate, recently hosted Cr7 in what was a highly controversial interview on his TalkTV show.

Morgan also took to Twitter to take a cryptic dig at Lionel Messi following Argentina's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the ongoing World Cup, despite Messi scoring a penalty.

In light of this, Andy Murray couldn't help but give Piers Morgan a taste of his own medicine as Argentina overcame Mexico 2-0, with Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scoring to keep the nation's World Cup dream alive.

The three-time Grand Slam champion turned to Twitter to say precisely what Morgan said about Messi and tagged the British broadcaster.

Tennis fans on Twitter seemed to appreciate the Brit's gesture and praised him. One user stated that Andy Murray is the undisputed GOAT of tennis, overtaking Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Federer and Nadal who?? There is only one goat in tennis and that’s Andy Murray," the user wrote.

Another user thanked Murray for supporting Messi and wrote:

"You are amazing Andy!! Thanks for the support!!"

Another account appreciated the Brit for giving Piers Morgan some "stick."

"Hahaha well said Murray, give that clown some stick," the account tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

Andy Murray to start his 2023 season at the Adelaide International

Andy Murray pictured at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters

Andy Murray will start his 2023 season at The Adelaide International, where he will be joined by World No. 15 Jannik Sinner.

Reflecting on the subject, the 35-year-old stated that he is looking forward to playing in Australia since the crowds are very supportive, and that it would be a "great preparation" for the 2023 Australian Open.

"I’ll be starting the year in Australia, which I always really enjoy. Playing at The Adelaide International for the first time is something I’m looking forward to. The crowds in Australia love their tennis and they’ve always been very supportive," Murray said, according to Eurosport.

"I’ve been working hard in the off season and the Adelaide International will be great preparation for the Australian Open. I’m looking forward to seeing what Adelaide and 2023 brings," he added.

Murray began his 2022 season in Melbourne, where he lost in the first round before finishing second at the Sydney International. He was then eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open.

However, the Brit struggled in the final few weeks of the season, dropping to No. 49 in the ATP Rankings after an outstanding first half of the season that saw him advance from No. 134 to No. 43.

