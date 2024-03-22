Jannik Sinner has weighed in on his off-the-court relationship with his rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner recently set foot in Miami to defend his runner-up finish at the Miami Open 2024. Ahead of the event, he sat down with the journalists in the press room and answered numerous questions.

The first question that came the Italian's way from the other side was interestingly about his budding rivalry with Alcaraz, who will also take the field in Miami. Sinner responded that they respect each other for their court prowess despite not being in constant contact off the court.

"When we play against, it's a very good matchup, we both try our best. We have a lot of respect for each other and, obviously, off the court we don't speak that much because he has his own things and I have my things," Sinner said.

The World No. 3 further weighed on the emotional differences between him and Alcaraz.

"He's a player who can show so many things and he has a lot of emotions. He shows really good fighting spirit and everyone is different no, I'm not showing so many emotions on the court but it works as well on my side," Sinner added.

"When I face Carlos Alcaraz, it gives me a new perspective for where I have to work on" - Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner (L) and Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have thus far battled on the court eight times, with their head-to-head tally balanced at 4-4.

The two most recently met in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters 2024, where Alcaraz overcame him 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, and went on to win the tournament for the second successive year.

Notably, Sinner had lost to the Spaniard at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in the semifinal last year as well. He, however, immediately avenged that loss with a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2 victory in the final-four stage of the Miami Open 2023.

During the aforementioned presser ahead of this year's Miami Masters event, Sinner hoped to repeat the feat.

"Very happy always when I face him [Carlos Alcaraz], it gives me a new perspective for where I have to work on. Last year, I lost against him also in the semifinals there [Indian Wells] and I just tried to be ready for here [Miami Open], hopefully, I can do this year the same," Jannik Sinner said.

Sinner will start his Miami campaign against fellow Italian Andrea Vavassori on Friday, March 22, whereas Carlos Alcaraz will take on compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena on Saturday.