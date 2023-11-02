Coco Gauff officially on the congressional record following historic US Open win

Coco Gauff has received plenty of praise since winning her maiden Major title at the 2023 US Open. The US Senate joined the long list of the American prodigy's well-wishers recently, as they have introduced a bipartisan resolution in Congress that congratulates her on triumphing in New York against all odds.

The excerpts from the text of the resolution, passed by US Senators Jon Ossoff, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, and Raphael Warnock, read as follows:

"Congratulating Coco Gauff for her inspiring victory at this year’s US Open Tennis Championships. Whereas, on September 9, 2023, Gauff won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open; Whereas, on March 13, 2004, Gauff was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and grew up in Delray Beach, Florida, where she still lives today...

"Whereas Gauff is an inspiration to millions of young girls and boys across the country with her passion for the sport, faith and victories : Now, therefore, be it. Resolved, That the Senate congratulates Gauff for her inspiring victory at this year’s US Open Tennis Championships."

Warnock, an American Baptist pastor and politician serving from Georgia, subsequently took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle later on Tuesday (October 31) to express pride in Gauff's watershed achievement at Flushing Meadows. He wrote:

"Coco Gauff has brought pride to the state of Georgia and the country. Now it’s officially on the congressional record. Congratulations once again on your historic, incredible win, @CocoGauff! We’re so proud of all that you’ve accomplished."

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff is looking to cap off 2023 season with good showings in singles & doubles at WTA Finals

Coco Gauff hits a backhand against Ons Jabeur at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, has enjoyed a breakout season on the WTA tour this year. The 19-year-old has compiled an imperious 50-15 win-loss record thus far, with four titles, a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world and a US $11.5 million in prize money to boot.

The teen is currently competing at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. The American dropped only one game during her first group-stage match win against Ons Jabeur. She, however, dropped her next match, losing 0-6, 5-7 to familiar foe Iga Swiatek.

The World No. 3 will qualify for the semifinals of the year-end championships if she wins her final group-stage match against Marketa Vondrousova, provided Swiatek gets the better of Jabeur in their encounter later on Friday (October 4).

Gauff is also competing in the doubles competition at the 2023 WTA Finals with Jessica Pegula as the top-seeded team in Cancun. The duo have split their first two matches, and will need to win their final match against the team of Laura Siegmund and Vera Zvonareva to qualify for the semifinals.