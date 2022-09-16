"Officially on the road"- Coco Gauff shows off driving license 

Coco Gauff posted a picture of her first driver's license on her Instagram story.

The 18-year-old has had a pretty decent season so far, during which she reached her maiden Grand Slam final.

Gauff hit new strides in 2022 and recently got her first driver's license, a Class E which is specifically for drivers under the age of 21. The 18-year-old posted an image of her license on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Officially on the road."

Coco Gauff breaks through to the top 10 of WTA rankings

Coco Gauff entered the Top 10 of the WTA rankings following her quarterfinal run at the 2022 US Open

Coco Gauff entered the top 10 of the WTA rankings following her quarterfinal run at the US Open. Seeded 12th, the 18-year-old started the tournament by defeating French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean and followed it up by beating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6(4).

She then ousted compatriot Madison Keys 6-2, 6-3 before triumphing 7-5, 7-5 over Zhang Shuai to book her place in the quarterfinals. Here, the teenager lost 6-3, 6-4 to Caroline Garcia.

Coco Gauff thus managed to climb four spots to No. 8 in the WTA rankings. In the process, Gauff became the youngest female top-10 player since Nicole Vaidisova in 2006.

Welcome to the club, The youngest player in 16 years to break into the singles Top 10Welcome to the club, @CocoGauff The youngest player in 16 years to break into the singles Top 10 👋Welcome to the club, @CocoGauff! https://t.co/LFDXBiSz8d

Gauff has won 34 out of 51 matches so far this season and while she is yet to win a title, she has produced some impressive performances. The 18-year-old reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open and also made it to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open, the Italian Open and the Canadian Open.

The 18-year-old American has had a lot of success with Jessica Pegula in the doubles circuit as well this season, winning the Qatar Open and the Canadian Open. Victory at the latter saw her become the doubles World No. 1.

Gauff and Pegula also reached some big finals, most notably at the French Open, where they were beaten by Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Gauff is currently in sixth place in the race to the WTA Finals and has a good chance of competing at the year-end tournament in Fort Worth, Texas. The American is currently 454 points behind a breakthrough into the top-5. Some strong performances for the rest of the season could see her mark another wonderful milestone by the end of 2022.

