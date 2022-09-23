"Oh b*tch! We're back and stronger than ever" - Tennis fans celebrate Emma Raducanu reaching her first semifinals since winning the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu might have finally found her groove for the first time since creating history at the US Open last year, where she became the only player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier.

However, a string of injuries, frequent changes to her coaching staff, and poor form haven't allowed her to add another title to her cabinet since then. Currently playing at the Korea Open (a WTA 250 event) in Seoul, the Brit defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 17 minutes earlier today to reach the semifinals for the first time since her lone singles title win last year.

Earlier in the tournament, the 19-year-old downed Japan's Moyuka Uchijima and Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer in the first and second rounds, respectively. This is also the first instance since the 2021 US Open where Raducanu has won three matches on the trot. She will next face a difficult challenge in the form of top seed Jelena Ostapenko tomorrow.

Raducanu's fans, who have supported her through testing times, were delighted and hoped that she will finally lift her career's second title this Sunday.

"Super stoked for Emma. She, once again, showed her class, not as a player, but as a human being, by not over celebrating every point. Class act and the tennis is speaking foe itself. The partnership with DT starting to pay off," a fan tweeted.

"RAD we Semi Final. Emma yayyyyyy. so pleased to see all your hard work is paying off and through to your first Semi Final since New York. Could be Ostapenko next. Good luck Emma you go girl @EmmaRaducanu. Enjoy this moment," a user posted.

"Just the sort of week Emma Raducanu needed. Three wins in a row for the first time since the US Open last year. And her best performance so far against a quality opponent," another tweet read.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Raducanu's performances at the Korea Open:

Paul @PaulDLC88 @WTA @EmmaRaducanu Best I've seen her play since US Open 2021. Hitting with conviction again. Some lovely bh winners. @WTA @EmmaRaducanu Best I've seen her play since US Open 2021. Hitting with conviction again. Some lovely bh winners.

Chris Smith @Smudger77 @WTA @EmmaRaducanu Best thing about this win is how quiet twitter was during the match. @WTA @EmmaRaducanu Best thing about this win is how quiet twitter was during the match. 😂

"I have a Dacia Sandero, I’m never going to get rid of it" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu is the brand ambassador for Porsche

In a recent interview, Emma Raducanu stated that although she was the global brand ambassador for Porsche, she was never getting rid of her first car — Dacia Sandero.

“My dad is Romanian and Dacia was his first car. So, yeah, I have a white Dacia Sandero," Raducanu said. "It was funny, I passed my test three days before the first lockdown and we sort of knew it was going into lockdown, so we needed to buy a car ASAP. I bought it second-hand for £5k. I take care of her. I’m never going to get rid of it."

