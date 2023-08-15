"Oh my God, I was 2 years old" - Holger Rune laughs in confusion as Caroline Wozniacki quizzes him about her first ever match at Cincinnati Open

Caroline Wozniacki stumped fellow Dane Holger Rune with some trivia about her first appearance at the Western and Southern Open.

Both players are currently in Cincinnati for the 1000-level tournament. However, before taking to court, they took part in some entertaining interviews. In a video shared by the ATP Tour on social media, Wozniacki questioned Rune about her history at the tournament.

The former Australian Open champion asked Rune who was her first-ever opponent in Cincinnati when she debuted at the tournament in 2005. This was Wozniacki's first-ever tournament on the WTA Tour. She was aged 15 then. Rune first laughed at the question and said he was two years old at the time.

"So, in 2005 my first ever match here (Cincinnati), who did I play?" Wozniacki asked.

"Oh my god, I was two years old," Rune said.

Seeing the 20-year-old struggle to answer the question, Wozniacki gave several hints. She said that her opponent was a left-handed European player who had retired from the sport.

"She is European, she doesn't play anymore, She is lefty," Wozniacki said.

Rune wondered whether he knew the player or not, and even Wozniacki admitted that he might not. She further hinted that the player hailed from Switzerland. Still, Rune couldn't determine the answer, leading the 33-year-old to reveal that the player was Patty Schnyder.

Patty Schnyder was seeded No. 1 in Cincinnati in 2005 and defeated Caroline Wozniacki, a wildcard, 6-3, 6-0 in the first-round match. The former World No. 7 went on to win the tournament, defeating Akiko Morigami of Japan in the final.

Coincidentally, Wozniacki again played at the Western and Southern Open as a wildcard this year, continuing her return to the tour after three years away. She faced Varvara Gracheva in the first round but lost the match 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Holger Rune is seeded No. 6 on the men's side at Cincinnati this year and received a bye in the first round. He will face either Mackenzie McDonald or Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.

Caroline Wozniacki calls playing Olympic mixed doubles with Holger Rune her "big goal"

Caroline Wozniacki at the Canadian Open 2023

Caroline Wozniacki had been away from tennis for over three years. During this time, she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Olivia Wozniacki Lee, on June 11, 2021. She announced her comeback to the WTA Tour in June and officially returned to professional tennis at the Canadian Open last week. She rolled back the year to win her first match against Kimberly Birrell of Australia in the first round, 6-2, 6-2.

Wozniacki has been practicing with fellow Dane Holger Rune, and questions have arisen about her possible mixed double partnership with the 20-year-old at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The former World No. 1 says it would be her "big goal" to participate at the Olympics with Rune, but she will wait to see how things shape up.

“Obviously, the Olympics would be awesome to play and mixed doubles with him would be a big goal. But we'll see how everything shakes up,” she said.

Caroline Wozniacki has participated in the Olympics thrice in her career. She first presented Denmark at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she reached the third round in singles. She reached the quarterfinals at the 2012 London Olympics and the second round at the 2016 Rio Olympics.