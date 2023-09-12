"Oh sure because teenage girls aren't vulnerable at all" - Martina Navratilova slams school's decision to install unisex toilets

Martina Navratilova shared her dissatisfaction with a primary school’s decision to build unisex toilets, calling for teenage girls to be protected from "vulnerable" situations.

As reported on social media, Bromley Hill Primary School in Dudley recently transformed their single-sex toilets into same-sex toilets. The school was undergoing a 'Toilets Refurbishment' program.

Martina Navratilova, who has always been outspoken about the problems faced by women, expressed her concerns for teenage girls after learning about the news. She took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the original tweet on September 11.

“Oh sure. Because teenage girls are not vulnerable at all… WTF???” she wrote on X.

Martina Navratilova further talked about schools jeopardizing the safety and privacy of girls. Adding to this, she wondered why extra unisex bathrooms weren't being built instead of converting the existing ones.

“I can’t believe then that you don’t see this from the POV of the girls and have no concern for them at for their safety and privacy. And no- I absolutely don’t trust the schools. Why change that much rather than adapt and create extra bathrooms that are unisex? #creatingproblems”, her comment read.

“Now it’s the Big-4” - Martina Navratilova after Coco Gauff’s triumph at the 2023 US Open

US Open Tennis

Martina Navratilova recently stated that there is now a “Big-4” instead of the “Big-3” in women’s tennis, as Coco Gauff enters the club of Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Ryabakina. Coco Gauff clinched her first Major singles title at the 2023 US Open on September 10, beating Sabalenka in the final. Meanwhile, Swiatek exited in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, while Rybakina lost in the third.

“She will win double-figure majors if she stays fit. We were talking the big three. Now it’s the big four. It’s Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff. She has no pressure on her now because now she’s won this one, so the expectations have been met. I think the confidence that she’ll get from this, she’s just getting started,” Navratilova said to Sky Sports.

The 18-time Grand Slam Champion further talked about how Gauff played the best tennis to get back on her feet in the second set in the final against the Belarusian.

“Now she’s got some time to get better. Neither player played their best tennis but Coco played the best tennis when she needed to get back into the match in the second set. In the third set she played smart. She didn’t give Sabalenka anything to hit. Just see how much it meant to her. You have to trust yourself that you can put it together," Martina Navratilova added.

Coco Gauff made an outstanding comeback after losing the first set to Aryna Sabalenka, prevailing 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in front of her home fans.