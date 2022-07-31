"Ohh, she looks so beautiful, long live the bride and the  groom, I hope they are happy" - Tennis fans to news of Ashleigh Barty's marriage 

Ashleigh Barty married her long-time partner Garry Kissick away from the glare of the media, but announced the news via a social media post on Saturday night.

Barty's fans have flooded Twitter with congragulatory messages for the couple, who wore elegant and mesmerizing attire for the wonderful occasion.

Wishes flowed in for the couple, who were complimented for their looks while Kissick's chivalrous move to hold Barty's flowers didn't go unnoticed.

Sagitarius❣️Rafa𓃵 @Sagitarioronchi

Long live the bride and groom

I hope they are very happy 🍾🥂 @pluckyloser Ohhh... she looks beautifulLong live the bride and groomI hope they are very happy🍾🥂 @pluckyloser Ohhh... she looks beautiful 😍Long live the bride and groom 💏 I hope they are very happy 🎊🎉🍾🥂

"Ohh, she looks beautiful. Long live the bride and the groom. I hope they are happy."

"Wow gorgeous! I love that he's holding her flowers"

BrownSquirrel @BrownSquirrel @craddock_cmail She is very good at keeping things from the media 🙂 @craddock_cmail She is very good at keeping things from the media 🙂

Personal milestone adds to glorious tennis career for Ashleigh Barty

Barty with the 2022 Australian Open trophy

With the announcement of her marriage, Barty has reached a personal milestone after the culmination of a glorious season.

Much like the 26-year-old, Kissick too is a versatile sportsperson and the two first met on a golf course in Queensland in 2016. Incidentally, Barty won a golf championship at the same venue in 2020.

Kissick is also a football and baseball enthusiast and is reportedly a Liverpool fan.

Last year, Kissick accompanied the tennis champion to the Wimbledon Championships and the two engaged in an embrace after a Barty title win on Center Court.

The Queenslander had earlier won the French Open in 2019. She stunned the tennis world by announcing her retirement from the game at her peak after having won the 2022 Australian Open title.

Barty broke the news of her sudden retirement via Instagram earlier this year.

"Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you, so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together," her social media post read.

After dropping a set against Coco Gauff in her season opener, the Australian registered 10 straight-sets wins en route to her maiden Australian Open title before calling it a day, much to the shock of her fans around the world.

Renowned for being a wonderful sportswoman, WTA CEO Steve Simon aptly summed up what Ashleigh Barty brought to the game post her retirement.

"Ashleigh Barty with her signature slice backhand, complemented by being the ultimate competitor, has always led by example through the unwavering professionalism and sportsmanship she brought to every match," Steve Simon stated.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far