“Ok whatever you say bro” - Coco Gauff shuts down fan who tried to insult her

Rising tennis star Coco Gauff is currently on a break ahead of the US Open, following her third-round exit from the Wimbledon Championships earlier this month.

Besides her tennis prowess, the American is also a star on the popular social media platform TikTok, amassing more than seven million followers already. She regularly posts videos on the site and also has interactions with fans, although not everyone on the platform is her well-wisher

One fan recently tried to insult the 18-year-old by saying that her matches take place in empty stadiums.

“That’s cap nobody goes to your games,” the fan said.

Instead of getting riled up, the World No. 11 used her wit to reply, along with a bunch of pictures of her playing in packed arenas across the world.

“Ok whatever you say bro,” Gauff replied.

Talk about calmly putting someone in their place!

Coco Gauff gears up for Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic with eye on US Open

Coco Gauff in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Coco Gauff recently took part in two exhibition matches during the 2022 Atlanta Open at the Atlantic Station. She first locked horns with Taylor Townsend and emerged victorious with a 6-3, 6-3 scoreline. The American teen also played Sofia Kenin, winning that contest 6-1, 6-2.

She also debuted her new signature tennis shoe called the New Balance Coco CG1, produced in association with New Balance. She described the launch of her signature shoe as a “dream come true,” and hoped that it would inspire generations to come.

“It's an absolute dream come true to be able to put my stamp on this sport with New Balance and hopefully inspire generations to come. I am really excited to see how people wear this shoe, on and off the court,” Gauff said.

Gauff will return to competitive action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose in the first week of August, where she is currently the seventh seed.

At the WTA 500 event, she is set to compete alongside the likes of Naomi Osaka, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka.

The World No. 11 will be hoping to get back on track and be in her best form heading into the US Open, the year’s final Major. After making a first-round exit at the Australian Open, she reached her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros and finished as the runner-up. In London, she made a third-round exit from Wimbledon with a defeat to compatriot Amanda Anisimova.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far