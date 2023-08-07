Caroline Wozniacki is set to begin her comeback on the WTA Tour after three long years at the Canadian Open this week and the Dane could not be more happy about it. More than Wozniacki herself, it is her two-year-old daughter Olivia who is having the time of her life in Montreal with her mother, delighting the former World No. 1 even further.

Having last played in the 2020 Australian Open, Caroline Wozniacki announced a few weeks back that she has decided to give tennis another go. Now a mother of two, the 33-year-old will also compete in the Cincinnati Open and the US Open this month following the Canadian Open.

"Olivia was running around, having a blast, and as I sat there looking out across the water, I just kind of blurted out to David: 'I’ve been hitting it well. Yeah,' he said. 'I’ve been watching. Should I come back?' I asked, more rhetorically than anything. 'Honestly, why not' David said, after a moment. 'We only live once,'" Caroline Wozniacki told Vogue during her comeback announcement.

Speaking to WTA from Montreal, where she is set to take on Kimberly Birrell in her opener, Wozniacki admitted that it was not logistically easy to travel with children to tennis tournaments. At the same time, she wouldn't have it any other way, especially having seen her daughter "have a blast."

"It's not easy logistically with having children and traveling with them and doing all of that, but it's so worth it," Wozniacki said.

"Olivia has had a blast so far, these last four or five days we've been here. I've experienced more of Montreal in these last five days than I have in the many times I've been here before. So it's exciting for me too," she added.

"I've got nothing to lose" - Caroline Wozniacki

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

It would be perfectly understandable if Caroline Wozniacki was all nerves ahead of her first competitive match in three years but true to character, the Dane is anything but.

The former Australian Open champion reasoned that she had nothing to lose, having accomplished so much in her career already. Adding that to her love of the game and her love of competition, Wozniacki is returning to action with a freedom that is bound to cause a few big upsets on tour.

"I'm here. I've got nothing to lose. I have already done so much in my career and basically ticked off most of the goals that I had set. But I'm here because I love to compete. I love the sport, and I feel like I still have a lot to give to the sport. And doing it with the family just makes it so much more enjoyable," Caroline Wozniacki said.