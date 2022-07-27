"Olivia, you are a little late with your Wimbledon whites" - Caroline Wozniacki delights fans with photograph of firstborn child Olivia 

Caroline Wozniacki, whose firstborn is now just over a year old, delighted fans recently with an adorable photograph of her daughter.

Captioned, "Wimby champion in the making," Wozniacki's daughter Olivia was seen sporting a spotless white dress much like what players wear at Wimbledon.

"Olivia, you are a little late with your Wimbledon whites, " a conversation attached to the photograph read.

"No mom, I am early," was Olivia's (probable) reply.

The 32-year-old posted a photograph of her newborn along with her husband David Lee on Instagram last year.

"Family of 3❤️ Olivia Wozniacki Lee, born on June 11, 2021", Wozniacki captioned her post.

David Lee is a former NBA professional who played for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs.

Wozniacki and Lee announced on social media in June that they were expecting a second child.

The former World No. 1 played the last match of her career against Angelique Kerber, beating the German in an exhibition in Copenhagen last Sunday.

Tracking the tennis journey of Caroline Wozniacki

Wozniacki with the 2018 Australian Open trophy

Caroline Wozniacki was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called rheumatoid arthritis, which she made public before the 2018 US Open. The Dane's big moment came earlier in the same year when she won her first and only Grand Slam title at the Australian open.

The former World No. 1 retired a couple of years later at the same venue, clarifying that she was not bidding farewell to the game on account of her health condition.

Wozniacki, who has won 30 WTA titles in her career, spent 71 weeks as the top-ranked player in the women's game.

The farewell contest for the Danish player, which was initially slated for 2020, finally happened a couple of years after a COVID-induced postponement. While she was initially supposed to have taken on Serena Williams in her final match, it was Angelique Kerber whom she defeated in front of a cheering home crowd.

The 2018 Australian Open champion mentioned after her farewell match that she reckoned it was a lot of fun to have ended her career at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen after playing against her childhood friend. The two players also share Polish ancestry.

"It was a lot of fun. I think we've run a lot as I was expecting. It was a fun match. We've known each other since maybe we were seven or nine. It's been a long time and obviously, we've known each other so well so to have her here in front of my home crowd, on my home court means a lot," the Dane said.

Caroline Wozniacki recently enjoyed a stint as a commentator for the Tennis Channel.

