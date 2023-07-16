“Olympia is my best friend” - Serena Williams shares her belly care routine with daughter Olympia in adorable video

Tennis legend and loving mom Serena Williams is glowing with her second pregnancy and she has a secret to keep her baby bump healthy.

The 41-year-old, who is expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian, shared her ‘belly routine’ for avoiding stretch marks in a wholesome video featuring daughter and best friend Olympia Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed Olympia in 2017 and often share moments with their daughter on social media, from twinning outfits to playing tennis together.

On Saturday, July 15, Williams posted a video on her YouTube channel titled “My Belly Routine featuring Olympia”. In the video, she showed her viewers what products she uses on her belly every morning, such as cocoa butter, shea butter, vitamin E oil, coconut oil, bio-oil, and belly masks.

Williams shared that she got some tips from Mariah Carey for her belly routine.

"I heard well, I saw where Mariah Carey said she used to take bath with like Vitamin E oil every single day now," she said.

She also mentioned that Olympia was her best friend while discussing a recommendation from another close friend of hers.

"People love it my best friend actually really loves it and she told me to get her some but, well, my other one of my other best friends, sorry, Olympia is my best friend," she added.

Serena Williams announced her second pregnancy in May 2023 at the Met Gala, where she flaunted her baby bump in a stunning black dress accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian.

“We have to include Serena Williams in the G.O.A.T. debate” - Andy Roddick

Serena Williams in Wimbledon 2016

According to Andy Roddick, Serena Williams should be considered one of the best tennis players ever.

Williams has achieved more than any other woman in the Open Era, with 23 Grand Slam titles, including seven at the Australian Open and six at the US Open.

The GOAT question came up again after Novak Djokovic won his third French Open title earlier this year. When asked in an interview if he thought Djokovic was the best, Roddick reminded the interviewer that Williams should not be left out of that discussion.

“We have to obviously include Serena Williams in that debate,” he said.

The interviewer then clarified his question and asked if Djokovic was the best among the men. Roddick agreed and said that the numbers show that Djokovic has surpassed other men in that regard.

“Yeah, totally. You know, you may have a different preference, you may have an emotional connection to someone else, you may like how they play more,” he said.

