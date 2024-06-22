Serena Williams revealed that her sister Venus believes Olympia, Serena's daughter, is more talented than both Williams sisters combined. This has left fans delighted.

While Serena retired from tennis in 2022 at the US Open and has been following her passions outside of the sport, Venus is continuing her journey as a professional on tour. The 23-time Major champion has been busy promoting her upcoming documentary 'In the Arena: Serena Williams', which delves into her life as a professional when she was on tour.

Speaking to the NY Times in a recent interview, the 42-year-old spoke highly of the athletic prowess of her elder daughter Olympia Ohanian and revealed that her sister Venus seconded her thought and felt that Olympia was more talented than both sisters.

Williams also said that she has already asked their dad and coach, Richard Williams, to coach Olympia since she was too nice to be strict with her daughter.

"Olympia is such a bright light, and she's so athletic, to the point where it's just not even humanly possible. Even Venus, she was like, 'That kid has more talent than you and I combined,' and she's not lying. So I can see how my dad may have seen some potential in us. I'm just trying to figure out a way to harness all that. I already told my dad, 'Maybe you have to coach her, because I'm too nice.’”

Fans were delighted to hear of the possibility of an athlete surpassing the caliber of the Williams sisters. A fan said how they weren't surprised since Serena was pregnant with Olympia when she won the Australian Open in 2017.

"I’m honestly not surprised she was literally inside that woman as she won a slam without dropping a set 😭😭. "

Another fan joked about how Olympia would defeat Venus at the 2032 US Open.

"US Open 2032 R1 A. Ohanian (WC) d. V. Williams (WC) 6-0 6-1."

Here are some other fan reactions.

"So cute. I wouldn’t have expected anything different from the child of the great Serena Williams!" a fan said

"What a legacy it will be to watch her step onto the court and rule it like her mom, " another fan wrote.

"That could make me cry it’s so touching ❤️ to hear that from 2 of the greatest players in this universe. I be we will see them watching Olympia get a trophy at flushing meadow," one fan claimed.

"She’s gonna beat her mom’s grand slam record I fear." a fan said

"I always look at my dad, and I think, 'How were you able to do that?'" - Serena Williams shows gratitude to her father Richard Williams

Serena Williams with her father Richard Williams

Serena Williams also mentioned how she didn't understand how her father Richard was able to be strict with them since whenever she looked at her kids, she would just want them to be comfortable. Williams is also mother to Adira River, who she welcomed in August last year.

“I always look at my dad, and I think, 'How were you able to do that?' Because I'm like, 'Oh, they're so cute. I just want them to relax, and I don't want to over-push them.’”

Having said that, she admitted that she was grateful that her father pushed her otherwise she wouldn't have become the person she is today.

"But I would be devastated if I wasn't pushed, because we wouldn't be having this interview and there would never have been a Serena Williams. So I feel so fortunate that I had an opportunity to have that extra oomph.”

Serena Williams and Venus Williams were coached by Richard since their childhood, and their journey to becoming a pro under the tutelage of their father turned into a movie 'King Richard', which released in 2021.

