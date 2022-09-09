"Olympia & Serena Williams were matching head to toe, since then, we have made Olympia footwear & apparel to match her amazing mom" - Nike executive on inspiration for company to design for mother-daughter duo

Serena and Olympia's outfits have enthralled fans

Serena Williams' legacy extends well beyond the game of tennis, with her attire and outfits inside and outside the court lending itself to her status as an icon.

Williams' choice of apparel has over the years been the subject of a lot of deliberation and continues to get noticed by millions of her fans as well as the media.

Nike, who have designed the tennis star's custom clothing, including apparel and footwear since 2004, also designed matching outfits for her daughter which caught the attention of fans during the US Open.

Over the course of a chat with complex.com, Nike executive Geoff Hale, who has worked with Williams since 2014, described how and why the company decided to design outfits for Olympia as well.

“Our first meeting after Olympia was born, when Serena was working on making her return to court, we went to visit her to see how we could help. Olympia and Serena were matching head to toe! Since then, we have made Olympia footwear and apparel to match her amazing mom,” explained the Nike manager.

Olympia, who celebrated her fifth birthday during the US Open, was dressed much like her mother and even wore a braided hairstyle similar to Williams herself during her early career.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian How are you already @olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this world I'm gonna Uppy you forever! Thx How are you already@olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this worldI'm gonna Uppy you forever! Thx @ChristinaTosi @milkbarstore for a very memorable "caking" session 🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 How are you already 5️⃣ @olympiaohanian ?? I love you more every single day, you've made me a better man, and I'm so grateful your mama brought you into this world 💪 I'm gonna Uppy you forever! Thx @ChristinaTosi & @milkbarstore for a very memorable "caking" session https://t.co/9rh0IgYkjM

Earlier this year, Nike created a building comprising a 180-feet tall tower, skybridges, gardens, and a tennis court on its Oregon campus, as a tribute to the achievements of Serena Williams and designed while keeping in mind her tastes.

Hale also described the 40-year-old as an individual who was closely involved in the design process.

"With this team of young, up-and-coming designers, she is taking the same approach as she did with her on-court footwear throughout her professional career, pushing the team to bring amazing stories to life while using the best models, materials and process possible,” he added.

Serena Williams' farewell an epic moment in sporting history

The final on-court handshake in Serena Williams' tennis career

Serena Williams' farewell marked an epic moment in sporting history, with actors, music legends, sporting legends and politicians making time to get to Flushing Meadows to watch the 23-time Grand Slam champion for one last time.

Williams' encounter against Ajla Tomljanović in the third round averaged 4.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched tennis match ever on ESPN.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Serena Williams' final match at the US Open averaged 4.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched tennis match, men's or women's, in ESPN history Serena Williams' final match at the US Open averaged 4.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched tennis match, men's or women's, in ESPN history 🐐

Tweets that poured in from around the world also included one from former First Lady Michelle Obama, who asserted that all those who got to watch the girl from Compton become one of the greatest athletes of all time were lucky.

Michelle Obama @MichelleObama Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!



How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.



I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. https://t.co/VWONEMAwz3

"Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents," the former First Lady wrote.

The 23-time Major champion also teamed up with her sister Venus Williams for what was likely to be their final doubles match together at the US Open, losing in the first round.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan