Olympic silver medalist Andrea Hlavackova shares adorable photos of her daughter posing with Rafael Nadal

London Olympic silver medalist Andrea Hlavackova has shared a few adorable pictures of her daughter posing with 21-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal.

The 35-year-old Hlavackova won silver in the women's doubles event at the London 2012 Olympics with Lucie Hradecka. The pair lost to Venus and Serena Williams in the final. Hlavackova is also a two-time Grand Slam champion, winning the 2011 Roland Garros and 2013 US Open (both with Hradecka). She won the 2017 WTA Finals in Istanbul partnering Timea Babos.

Hlavackova, who retired in 2019, has a two-year-old daughter, Bibi, with former Italian tennis player Fabrizio Sestini. At the ongoing Italian Open in Rome, she shared a few pics of Bibi with 10-time men's singles winner Rafael Nadal.

"Hola Rafa can you take a picture with Bibi? Rafa: Offcourse Bibi : Noooo," she captioned her post.

Nadal is at the Rome Masters this week, hoping to successfully defend his title from last year. The Spaniard has a formidable 68-7 record in the Italian capital, winning 10 titles from 12 finals. He's coming off a quarter-final showing at Madrid last week, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.

Rafael Nadal slated to face top seed Novak Djokovic in Rome semifinals

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2021 - Day Nine

Rafael Nadal has a tough route to the Rome final this week, as he has been drawn in the same half as top seed Novak Djokovic.

The 35-year-old is likely to open his campaign against American John Isner, who took two sets off Nadal at 2011 Roland Garros. Nadal could face fellow left-hander Denis Shapovalov for a place in the quarterfinals.

His last-eight opponent is likely to be either Casper Ruud or Hubert Hurkacz before a blockbuster semi-final showdown with five-time winner Novak Djokovic. Nadal has had a storied rivalry with Djokovic, especially in Rome.

The pair have met nine times in the Italian capital, with Nadal leading 6-3. That includes six finals, with Nadal winning four of them, including a three-set title match last year. The legendary left-hander has not lost to Djokovic in Rome in his last three meetings, including two finals, since losing in straight sets in the 2016 quarterfinals.

However, Nadal lost to Djokovic in their last meeting on clay - the 2021 Roland Garros semifinals. The Serb went on to become the first player in the Open Era to win the career double Grand Slam, recovering from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala