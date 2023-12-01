"Olympics are our priority" - Iga Swiatek's coach sheds light on Pole's preparations and partnership with Hubert Hurkacz

Iga Swiatek's coach Tomasz Wiktorowski recently spoke to a Polish daily about the World No. 1's Olympic aspirations. Swiatek enjoyed a great season on the WTA Tour this year, compiling a 68-11 win/loss record, winning six titles, and raking in nearly $10 million in prize money.

The 22-year-old successfully defended her Roland Garros crown and also had a strong finish to her season, winning the WTA Finals in Cancun without dropping a single set.

Against that background, Iga Swiatek's long-time coach Tomasz Wiktorowski spoke to a local media outlet named Rzeczpospolita to discuss various topics, including her goals for 2024. When asked whether the Pole will give next year's Paris Olympics the same importance as the Majors, he replied in the affirmative.

Wiktorowski also revealed that Swiatek and her team will begin preparing for the Games this month before adding they the women's World No. 1 will practice with Hubert Hurkacz as well for their mixed doubles campaign.

"Yes," the Pole's coach said to Rzeczpospolita in response to their question about her preparation for Olympics and the Major tournaments. "The Games are our priority and we start preparing for them in January or even in December."

"Thinking not only about singles, but also about mixed doubles with Hubert Hurkacz, and this is a completely different discipline that we don't really have the opportunity to try during the year," he added.

Hurkacz, meanwhile, had disclosed earlier this year on social media that he will participate in the mixed doubles competition with Iga Swiatek in Paris.

"Yes, we will play Olympics mixed doubles with Iga!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Swiatek and the ninth-ranked Pole will also be playing at the 2024 United Cup in Perth as the top seeds, according to the ATP. The duo had a good campaign at the 2023 edition of the tournament; they both won all of their respective singles and doubles matches in the group stage, before suffering a 0-5 blowout against the USA in the semifinals.

Iga Swiatek enjoyed a phenomenal season on the WTA tour in 2023

Iga Swiatek poses with the 2023 WTA Finals trophy

Iga Swiatek enjoyed a great season on the WTA Tour this year, compiling a 68-11 win/loss record. The 22-year-old won six titles and lapped up nearly $10 million in prize money winnings.

While the Pole's biggest titles in 2023 came at the French Open and the WTA Finals, she picked up titles at Doha, Stuttgart, Beijing and Warsaw as well.

Swiatek was also embroiled in a tight race for the year-end World No. 1 ranking with Aryna Sabalenka, who replaced the Pole as the top-ranked female player after the US Open. The Belarusian held the spot for eight weeks before her rival leapfrogged her in the rankings by virtue of her WTA Finals title.