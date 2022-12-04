Victoria Azarenka has reacted to adorable pictures that Caroline Wozniacki recently shared of her kids on social media.

Wozniacki is a mother of two young children. She gave birth to her daughter Olivia in June 2021 and to her son James in October of this year.

The former player took to Twitter on Saturday to share an 'expectations vs reality' themed post featuring her children. In one picture, both her kids can be seen smiling and at peace while crying uncontrollably in the other.

"Expectations vs reality," Wozniacki wrote.

Azarenka retweeted Wozniacki's post, writing:

"Omg, too good."

Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka have been close friends since their days on the junior tennis circuit. While the Dane retired from the sport back in January 2020, Azarenka is still active, finding herself inside the top 30 in the world rankings (No. 26).

Azarenka was last seen in action at the Guadalajara Open, where she made the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

"Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister" - Caroline Wozniacki upon giving birth to son James in October

Wozniacki at the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, NBA basketball champion David Lee, welcomed their second child, James Wozniacki Lee, on October 24. Wozniacki and Lee have been married since 2019.

The 2018 Australian Open champion announced her son's arrival on Instagram and posted a picture of James sleeping beside his "thrilled" sister.

"Family of 4. James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister," she captioned the picture.

Several tennis stars congratulated the Dane on becoming a mother for the second time, including the likes of Donna Vekic, Madison Keys, and teenage sensation Holger Rune.

Since her retirement, Wozniacki has also tried her hand at tennis commentary on several sports channels.

