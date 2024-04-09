“Omg, the tennis ball heels” - Eugenie Bouchard captivated by Zendaya’s latest look from Challengers press tour

Eugenie Bouchard was completely enchanted by Zendaya's latest look for the Challengers movie press tour.

Challengers is an upcoming Hollywood film centering around tennis. The movie stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor and is directed by 'Call Me By Your Name' fame Luca Guadagnino.

The film is the story of Tasha, a former tennis player who is forced to retire due to an injury and becomes her husband Art's coach. She manages to turn the once mediocre Art into a Grand Slam champion. To get him out of his recent losing streak, Tasha makes him play a Challenger tournament, the lowest tournament at the pro level.

Zendaya's tennis-themed looks from her press tour have recently attracted a lot of attention from fans around the world. The Hollywood star's latest destination was Rome, Italy, where she donned a dazzling classic tennis-esque attire - a silver v-neck top with a matching pleated skirt. But what grabbed the attention of many were the heels worn by her.

The 27-year-old wore footwear by Loewe, a Spanish luxury brand, which had a tennis ball attached to each of its heels.

Eugenie Bouchard was seemingly captivated by Zendaya's latest look and shared it on Instagram to express her adoration for her heels.

“Omg. the tennis ball heels,” Bouchard said via Instagram.

Eugenie Bouchard on Instagram

"All white looks so nice on the grass" - Eugenie Bouchard shares her love for white outfits on grass courts

Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard burst onto the scene when she made it to the final of the 2014 Wimbledon at the age of 20. Though she didn't replicate similar on-court success later on, the Canadian became well-known for her fashion both on and off the court.

The Canadian donned an all-white outfit at the Bett1open tournament in Berlin, Germany, despite no compulsion like in Wimbledon. She said that she enjoyed the look of white on grass and expressed her desire to wear white at all her events.

She shared a story on Instagram on June 19 last year with the caption,

“We only have to wear all white at Wimbledon, but I think all white looks so nice on the grass that I wanted to wear it at all my grass events.”

Bouchard's Instagram Story

Poll : Were you guys also captivated by Zendaya's tennis ball heels like Eugenie Bouchard? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion