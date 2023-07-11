"On the court, I'm more passionate, maybe not like Rafael Nadal screaming C'mon; in real life, tougher to bring emotions" - Daniil Medvedev

Wimbledon 2023 has been a stage for some exceptional tennis, and no less is true for former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. After his recent victory against Jiri Lehecka, Medvedev held a press conference where he described his on-court persona as "hot-blooded".

In a detailed conversation about his approach to the game, Medvedev differentiated his passionate on-court character from his off-court personality. While admitting his heightened passion during matches, the Russian superstar clarified:

"On the court, if we're talking only about a tennis match, I'm much more, when I say passionate, maybe not like [Rafael Nadal] screaming C'mon and trying to pump the crowd up, but very hot-blooded. 'Hot-blooded' is a good word."

Daniil Medvedev shared that he's much more relaxed in his everyday life, quite unlike his intense on-court demeanor.

Whereas in real life it's tougher to bring emotions for me. I'm much more like, Whatever. Whatever happens happens. More easygoing.

Medvedev's performance at Wimbledon this year has been noteworthy, landing him in the quarterfinals after his opponent Lehecka retired from their fourth-round encounter when the Russian was leading by two sets to one. Expressing satisfaction with his game so far, Medvedev commented:

"Talking about me, I played great. I served great. I had good depths on my shots. Yeah, probably the best match of the tournament."

Despite his progress, Medvedev remains aware of the stiff competition, including Novak Djokovic, who has previously won Wimbledon seven times. However, he showcased his self-belief, stating:

"Since I became maybe top 10, especially since the final against Rafa in US Open 2019, that's the first time where I was like, Okay, that's actually possible to go far in slams."

His next opponent, Christopher Eubanks, has drawn attention for his recent impressive performances. Medvedev acknowledged Eubanks' unique playing style and the challenges it poses, mentioning:

"He definitely has a different game to other players. Relies a lot on his serve, and serves great. Is not afraid to go to the net."

Daniil Medvedev advances to first ever Wimbledon quarterfinal

Daniil Medvedev in action at Wimbledon 2023

For the first time in his career, Daniil Medvedev has advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The breakthrough came after his opponent, Jiri Lehecka, had to retire due to an injury during the Round of 16 while Medvedev was leading 6-4, 6-2.

The Russian has now completed an impressive achievement, reaching at least the quarterfinals in all the four Grand Slams.

This year's Wimbledon also marked a significant milestone in Medvedev's career, as he claimed his 60th win at Major tournaments thanks to Lehecka's retirement. Currently, his win-loss record stands at 63-23 for these events. Impressively, Medvedev is one of only two players in the ATP top 20, alongside Novak Djokovic, to boast 60 such victories.

