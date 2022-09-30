"On the female side, it is more complicated" - Paula Badosa on the media's different treatment of men and women

The last time Paula Badosa won a WTA singles title was in January when she defeated the likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Ajla Tomljanovic, Belinda Bencic, Daria Kasatkina, and Barbora Krejcikova to win the Sydney International, a WTA 500 event.

Although Badosa has been able to retain the third spot in the rankings, her struggle to find her best form has been glaringly evident. She hasn't been able to advance further than the fourth round at any of the season's Grand Slam tournaments.

Badosa recently spoke to El Larguero, a Spanish radio sports program, and mentioned the criticism that she has faced, also revealing that there were online threats to go with it. She holds it against the media for being much harsher with female players than their male counterparts.

"Yes, it [criticism] came to me as a crisis. I've always been very demanding, but being very emotional and visceral has made it very difficult for me to deal with those things," Badosa said. "There are also threats. In the end, you don't have to pay attention. There are people who are not balanced, they are the ones who have the problem."

"I think that on the female side, it is more complicated because the critics say that you are unfocused. Or if you have some marketing agreement, they tell you that you do not perform in tennis. I don't see that so much on the male side. And there is a part which is more tabloids than sports media. That's why I've taken a step back with that," she added.

Paula Badosa picks winning Grand Slam title over No. 1 ranking

Paula Badosa showered praise on Carlos Alcaraz

During her interview with El Larguero, World No. 3 Paula Badosa was asked whether she would prefer to win a Grand Slam title or become the World No. 1. The Spaniard, who is yet to win her first Major, was quick to choose the first option.

"What is clear to me is that I would like to win a Grand Slam much more. But it is choosing how to love mom or dad more. It is a trophy, a moment. You don't live No. 1 so much," Badosa said.

Badosa also spoke about compatriot and 2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. Apart from his tennis skills, she lauded the new World No. 1 for always being humble.

"The level he gave at the US open is spectacular: how he got to the balls. He is in the flow. Everything he does is spectacular. But what surprises me the most is how he is as a person: humble. He can be like No. 1 for several years and it's not even going to look like it," Paula Badosa said.

