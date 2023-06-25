"On fire" - Katie Boulter elated as boyfriend Alex de Minaur advances to Queen's Club Championships final

British No. 1 Katie Boulter expressed her delight at boyfriend Alex de Minaur's triumph over Holger Rune to advance to the Queen's Club Championships final.

De Minaur made a strong start to his campaign at the ATP 500 event, ending Andy Murray's winning streak in straight sets in his tournament opener. He then put on a clinical performance against Diego Schwartzman, winning 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Australian took on Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals, defeating the Frenchman 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Subsequently, he put on a dominant performance against second seed Holger Rune in the semifinals as he secured a 6-3, 7-6(2) victory in one hour and 40 minutes.

Katie Boulter, who was following the action on her laptop, shared a clip of Alex de Minaur passionately celebrating his victory and shared her elation at his advancement to the final.

"Ennnn fuegooo (On fire) @alexdeminaur Finals bound," Boulter posted on her Instagram story.

Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter's Instagram story

Alex de Minaur set to take on Carlos Alcaraz in Queen's Club Championships final

Alex de Mianur advances to Queen's Club Championships final

Alex de Minaur will be up against top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Alcaraz continued his best-ever run at a grasscourt tournament with a resounding win over Sebastian Korda in the semifinals. The Spaniard advanced to his 14th tour-level final after defeating the American 6-3, 6-4.

Looking ahead to his final clash with De Minaur, Alcaraz lauded the Australian's grasscourt prowess and admitted that he was up against a "dangerous" player.

"It's going to be a big challenge for me. His game is really good on grass. He serves so flat. He's going to be very dangerous here on grass," he said in his post-match interview.

However, the World No. 2 emphasized that he prefers to focus on his own game instead of worrying about his opponent. He also expressed his intention to approach the final with a positive mindset and enjoy the proceedings.

"But I think about myself, I'm thinking about my game. I will try to put my game in the match. I will try not to think about the opponent. Just enjoy the final, enjoy playing here and let's see what happens," he added.

Should Alex de Minaur emerge victorious in the Queen's Club Championships final on Sunday, June 25, he will reach a career-high ranking of World No. 14.

Meanwhile, if Carlos Alcaraz wins, he will reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic and secure the No. 1 seeding for Wimbledon 2023.

Poll : 0 votes