"On a personal level it is something incredible, it is the most unexpected victory of my career and one of the most exciting"- Rafael Nadal on his Australian Open 2022 glory

In a recent interview with Agencia EFE, Rafael Nadal hailed his Australian Open title as "the most unexpected and the most exciting victory" of his career. Claiming that the final was "the day to leave nothing inside" himself, the Spaniard revealed that he is proud of the competitive nature which he exhibited at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

World No. 5 Rafael Nadal defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the 2022 Australian Open, clinching a record 21st Grand Slam title. Despite losing the first two sets, the Spaniard made an incredible comeback and won the match with a final scoreline of 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Nadal said that even though his experience during the finals was "difficult to explain," it was a really "incredible" feeling.

"On a personal level it is something incredible, it is the most unexpected victory of my career and one of the most exciting. It is difficult to explain, what I experienced yesterday is incredible and to see that I am competitive as a player is something incredible," mentioned the 35-year-old.

In the interview, Nadal admitted that he was feeling tired even before the fifth set had begun. However, he stressed that it was a day when one needed to go "down to the last drop" and his mind responded well to the situation.

"I was exhausted and not only in the fifth, from before too, but it was the day to leave nothing inside. As they say, it was the day to be down to the last drop and my head responded well. [It] allowed us to fight until the end," said Nadal.

The former World No. 1 also disclosed that the third set "changed the dynamics" of the match, turning things in his favor. However, before the third set, the match looked "almost impossible" to Nadal since he was two sets down and was not physically "prepared."

"In the third set, the match was almost impossible. Two down, with the addition that in the second I had opportunities to close it, and even more so knowing that physically I am not prepared. It was saved, I don't remember the points, but it changed the dynamic of the match from there," added the Spaniard.

"If I dose myself more, I'm no longer a tennis player"- Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open 2022

In the same interview, Nadal emphasized that if he overworks or "doses" himself more, he will no longer be a tennis player. Mentioning that his schedule on the ATP tour depends on his "physical condition," the 21-time Grand Slam champion stated one can't "play any less" than what he has managed in the last two years.

"If I dose myself more, I'm no longer a tennis player. You can't play less than I've done in the last two years. The schedule depends on the results and physical condition, and from there we'll make decisions..." concluded Nadal.

After his successful Australian Open campaign, Rafael Nadal will feature at the Acapulco Open, which begins on 21 February 2022.

