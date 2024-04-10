"Once Emma Raducanu wins one or two Grand Slam matches, she'll be really dangerous" - Andrea Petkovic

Former tennis pro Andrea Petkovic recently weighed in on Emma Raducanu's dip in form. She suggested that Raducanu needs to win one or two matches at the Grand Slam level to become "really dangerous."

Raducanu made headlines when she became the first qualifier in the Open Era, male or female, to win a Major at the 2021 US Open. However, she has struggled to win any more titles since then.

The Brit made a comeback to the WTA Tour at the ASB Classic in 2024 following an eight-month injury hiatus but suffered an early exit with similar outcomes coming at the Australian Open, Abu Dhabi Open, Qatar Open, and Indian Wells.

Raducanu's injury struggles continued at the Miami Open as she withdrew from the WTA 1000 tournament due to a lower back injury before her first-round match against Wang Xiyu of China.

Considering Emma Raducanu's recent challenges, Andrea Petkovic told Eurosport that the 21-year-old could swiftly change her fortunes with a couple of wins at Grand Slams. The German also highlighted that the Brit's US Open victory would offer her a "huge mental advantage."

"That's a huge mental advantage that can never be taken away from her again [2021 US Open win]. This title just came a little too quickly. She won more matches in New York than she had previously played on the WTA Tour," Petkovic said.

"That was a crazy situation that doesn't happen very often. I'm sure she'll find her feet again. Once Emma [Raducanu] wins one or two Grand Slam matches, she'll be really dangerous," the former World No. 9 added.

"If I was as young as Emma Raducanu is, I would still believe I could do anything" - Andrea Petkovic

Emma Raducanu pictured at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - France v Great Britain.

Andrea Petkovic emphasized that Emma Raducanu has many reasons to remain optimistic, particularly highlighting her youth.

The German then reiterated her belief that the Brit could win tournaments again if she reached the second week, with her victory at the New York Major providing a significant boost in confidence.

"First and foremost: her youth. If I was as young as she is, I would still believe I could do anything," Petkovic said.

"She has the advantage that she won't be afraid of winning a tournament if she gets to the second week of a Grand Slam event or goes far in a competition again. Simply because she has already done it once at the US Open," she added.

Raducanu is set to make a return to competitive tennis in this weekend's (April 12-13) Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, as Great Britain aims to advance to the finals by defeating France.

Besides Raducanu, the British team comprises Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart, Heather Watson, and Fran Jones.

