"One of the best events of the year" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker applauds as brother Jordan masters the waves in crafty milk carton boat

Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker recently showered praises on her brother Jordan and his team's creative and courageous milk carton boat challenge at the U.S. National Whitewater Center's annual 'Build Your Own Boat' competition.

The Build Your Own Boat competition is a unique and fun event that challenges participants to create their own boats from any materials they can find, and then test them on the class II-IV rapids at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The boats are judged on their speed, style, and ability to stay afloat. The event attracts hundreds of spectators and dozens of teams every year, who come up with creative and hilarious designs for their boats.

Decker posted a picture of her brother and his team on her Instagram story on Sunday, October 15.

"One of the best events of the year @usnwwc (make your own boat race) proud of my brother and this crew for making it over the finish line in a milk carton," Decker captioned her story.

Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker on Instagram

Brooklyn Decker reveals why Andy Roddick’s ‘foul-mouthed’ antics on court attracted her

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker

Brooklyn Decker recently opened up about her first impressions of watching Andy Roddick on the court.

In a candid chat with GQ Sports, Decker shared how Roddick's "renegade" approach to tennis, characterized by his passionate outbursts and unapologetic expressions of emotion, altered her perception of the sport entirely.

“Tennis to me felt like such an off-limits, rich person sport. And so to see him breaking racquets, foul-mouthed, this renegade approach he would take sometimes—I always found it really funny, cause it seemed to shake up the rigid world that tennis was. I thought he was very sexy when I saw him play,” Brooklyn Decker said.

Decker also looked back on Roddick’s final days as a professional player, and how he had turned so grumpy that she had begun to doubt if he was the same person she had fallen in love with.

But as soon as he retired from tennis, the former World No. 1 returned to his normal self, making Decker realize that he had been coping with the loss of his career and his sense of self.

"He was not as happy playing. He became significantly less patient with his injuries. And I naively thought, I married this man and now he’s changing. What’s going on here?” What happened to the guy who’d snapped off that sprig of holly? Where was that Andy?" Brooklyn Decker said.

“And when he retired, it was like a light switched on in him. And he became the person who I knew and fell in love with. And after some time I realized, Oh, this is a man who was suffering and really grappling with the end of his career. And the end of that identity,” she added.

Andy Roddick won his only Grand Slam title at the 2003 US Open, achieving his highest ranking as the World No. 1 in the same year before retiring in 2012.