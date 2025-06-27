"One of the best feelings"- Stefanos Tsitsipas opens up about experience of sharing court with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas candidly shared how sharing the court with his girlfriend Paula Badosa has been one of the most rewarding experiences. The duo has paired up for the upcoming US Open Mixed Doubles Championship event and will feature alongside a blockbuster lineup of contenders starting August 19.

Their last appearance together was at the US Open Fan Week at the exhibition match called Mixed Madness, held in 2024. Ousting the teams consisting of Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton, and Amanda Anisimova and Taylor Fritz, they cemented their spot as champions in the one-day inaugural contest.

In an interview with the US Open, the Greek expressed joy in being able to play alongside Badosa and termed it as 'one of the best feelings'. In a clip posted by the official Instagram account of the tournament on June 26, he said:

"I believe it's honestly one of the best feelings to be sharing the court with Paula. So, I've had a few instances where we played some mixed doubles and it worked out very well. We were able to enjoy the company of one another on the tennis court and make something great out of it."

After going through a rough patch in 2024, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are back stronger than ever and even expressed their plans of getting married recently.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa revealed marriage plans

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa at the 2025 Laureus Sport Awards Madrid - Image Source: Getty

In an appearance at the Laureus Sports Awards in May, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa hinted at a forthcoming wedding. The couple has been together for almost two years, overcoming relationship challenges and juggling their busy tennis schedules.

Appearing in all white at the event, the couple expressed their affinity towards white outfits and said:

“I love the idea of going all white. It's our favourite colour to dress [in], we normally dress with this type of colour. I think it gives a Greek vibe, it's nice and I think we look good.”

Adding to that, Tsitsipas said white is a 'Greek color' and stated the possibility of a 'Greek wedding'. They further spoke on how the location is not yet decided and they are 'figuring it out'.

“We’re competing, like Spain, Greece, Spain, Greece. But Greece has my heart,” Badosa stated.

On the tennis side of things, the couple will be seen in action at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, starting June 30.

