"One of the best I have seen" - Aryna Sabalenka and Karolina Muchova's French Open SF clash hailed by Serena Williams' ex-coach

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou shared his appreciation for Karolina Muchova and Aryna Sabalenka's thrilling semifinal clash at the 2023 French Open.

On June 8, Muchova and Sabalenka engaged in a closely contested battle for a spot in the final in Paris. Despite failing to capitalize on a set point at 5-4, Muchova ultimately claimed the opening set in the tiebreak. She started the second set stong, breaking early to take a 2-0 led. However, the World No. 2 reclaimed the break, pushing the set to another tiebreak. Sabalenka emerged victorious in the tiebreak to force a deciding set.

The Belarusian carried her momentum forward into the third set, breaking the Czech's serve to take a 4-2 lead. Despite being on the brink of defeat, Karolina Muchova held her nerve to save a match point at 2-5. She then went on to win five games in a row, coming through with a 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 7-5 win in three hours and 13 minutes. In doing so, she advanced to her maiden Grand Slam final where she will take on defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Patrick Mouratoglou took to social media and praised their match as one of the best semifinals he had witnessed in a long time.

"One of the best semi final I have seen for a long time!" Mouratoglou tweeted.

"I really respect her" - Iga Swiatek on Karolina Muchova ahead of French Open 2023 final

Karolina Muchova faces Iga Switaek in the 2023 French Open final

Karolina Muchova will face Iga Swiatek in the final of the 2023 French Open on Saturday, June 10. Muchova currently leads 1-0 in her head-to-head against the World No. 1, having previously defeated the Pole 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the 2019 Prague Open.

Looking ahead to the clash, Swiatek disclosed that she watches Muchova play more often than most other players on the tour.

"I still feel like I know Karolina's game anyway because I played many practices with her since 2019, and I also watch her actually more than most of the players. Just a coincidence, but it happened," Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 also stated that she held a deep respect for Muchova's game and acknowledged her as a player who can do anything she wants on the court.

"And I really like her game, honestly. I really respect her, and she's I feel like a player who can do anything, you know. She has great touch. She can also speed up the game," she added.

Should Iga Swiatek defeat Karolina Muchova to win the title in Paris, she will become the first woman since Justine Henin in 2007, to successfully defend her title at Roland Garros.

