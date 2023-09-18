"One of the best shots I’ve seen" - Ben Shelton in awe of Gael Monfils' around the net forehand that stunned Andrey Rublev at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Ben Shelton recently praised Gael Monfils for his monstrous forehand around the net against Andrey Rublev at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) being held in Frankfurt, Germany.

Rublev and Monfils came face to face on Saturday, September 16, in a group stage match at the UTS. Even though the Russian registered a victory in the end, Monfils stole the show with a dance performance during the fourth quarter and an out-of-the-world forehand during the first quarter.

Monfils returned Rublev's serve for the quarter-point with an around-the-net forehand that touched 145KM/H on the speed clock. The shot shocked everyone, including his opponent, inside the Suwag Energie ARENA in Frankfurt.

After the end of the first quarter, Monfils and Rublev revisited the shot while chatting with the announcers.

"One of the best and I had little help of Andrey. So, Andrey thank you so much. I think it was the pressure, I aim it good but ten time in a row, I'm not sure if I can do it to be honest," Monfils said.

The shot was so good that Ben Shelton couldn't help but acknowledge it. He posted the shot's video clip on social media and wrote:

"This one of the best shots I've seen."

Ben Shelton's story on Instagram.

The Frankfurt leg of UTS concluded on Sunday, September 17, with Andrey Rublev emerging as the champion. He defeated Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the final.

"It really helps me play much better with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder" - Ben Shelton on hate comments on social media

Ben Shelton celebrates a point: 2023 US Open

Ben Shelton recently admitted that he frequently checks social media and draws motivation from the negative comments that people post about him. He was recently in the news for his "dial-in" celebration. Shelton defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the US Open and marked his victory with the gesture.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the American revealed the hate he receives serves as a motivation.

"I’m not gonna lie, I check social media from time to time. I can use that for fuel, and it really helps me play much better with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder," he said.

The 20-year-old commented that players are criticized over little things in tennis.

"Every little thing that you do, even if it’s not out of control — you don’t need to be swearing or breaking rackets — is looked down upon in tennis. If I win a big point and I’m screaming… people will say something. 'He celebrates too hard. He is out of control. Be humble'," he added.