"One big, complicated, messy heck of a theater to watch" - Tennis fans excited for Holger Rune and Gael Monfils 2R match at French Open 2023

Tennis fans worldwide expressed their excitement ahead of the second-round French Open match between Holger Rune and Gael Monfils which will take place on Thursday, June 1.

On Tuesday, May 30, Rune defeated American tennis player Christopher Eubanks on Court Simonne-Mathieu in his opening match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.

Eubanks, who was making his French Open debut, put up a strong fight throughout the first three sets. However, Rune was able to pull ahead in the fourth and secure the win after a grueling two hours and 50 minutes of play.

On the other hand, Monfils managed an impressive comeback during his first-round contest against Sebastian Baez. Despite being down 0-4 and facing a 30/40 deficit in the fifth set, Monfils rallied and secured a hard-fought 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 victory in three hours and 47 minutes.

Gael Monfils will now take on Holger Rune in what will be their first encounter on the tour.

Tennis fans worldwide took to social media to express their excitement about the match between Rune and Monfils. One of the fans wrote that the match will be "big, complicated, messy," and stated that it will be "fascinating" to watch.

"Imagine everything about Holger Rune and the French Crowd and Gael Monfils and Cramping. That sounds like one big, complicated, messy heck of a theater to watch. Going to be so fascinating," a fan tweeted.

Vansh @vanshv2k Imagine everything about Holger Rune and the French Crowd and Gael Monfils and Cramping. That sounds like one big, complicated, messy heck of a theater to watch. Going to be so fascinating.

Another fan expressed that Holger Rune will encounter some heckling from the French Open crowd, who will undoubtedly support the home favorite, Monfils.

"The french crowd Will give Holger a tough time. Would love To see it," the fan wrote.

Imane Hafid @ImaneHafid2 would love To see it @josemorgado The french crowd Will give Holger a tough time 🤣would love To see it

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 @JomTones12 Rune-Monfils will have Holger do something obviously inflammatory that will rile up the French crowd and then act extremely confused as to why they're annoyed with him and I am HERE for that

Carlos @CarlosICarrillo @josemorgado Rune should take care of business as long as he keeps his focus

Mark Thorne @mthorne2 @vanshv2k That's a bridge too far for Gael. I'll still watch though if Gael is okay to play.

Robert Faber @Faber_tje @josemorgado The crowd is going to play a huge role in that one.

McGregor @Elpeakys @vanshv2k I really love Gael, but ain't no way he'll have a chance against Rune.

The Classic @ClassicCiarzo @vanshv2k Worth remembering Rune passed a similar test (fognini in Rome) with flying colours a few weeks ago

Gab @Gabrielle_GP 🤯 An other out of this world match in perspective for Gael ! @TennisPuneet Rune will understand what an hostile crowd is !🤯😱🤯😱 An other out of this world match in perspective for Gael !

Greg 🎾 @GCarterTennis I've just seen that Monfils has Rune next... bloody hell thats gonna be a match and a half.

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere" - Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils at the 2023 French Open

During the post-match press conference, Gael Monfils explained that he experienced cramping towards the end of his first-round match. However, the resounding cheers from the crowd provided him with the necessary motivation to persevere and secure a victory.

"I was cramping at the end, a lot of [it was] with the nerves, and of course I'm tired, but a big part of [it was] the nerves," Monfils said. "I'm playing full [of] adrenaline, like honestly, I asked the crowd to scream, and somehow I juiced up. I know at one hand I will pay, I will pay, and I had to hold it at the end."

The former World No. 6 credited fans for the atmosphere they created at the Court Philippe-Chatrier.

"It was an unbelievable atmosphere as well," Gael Monfils continued. "Of course this one is another flavor. I'm older, and even less chances, let's say, to win this match today. It was a great atmosphere tonight, I guess for some spectators as well. I know I have some friends for the first time they came to Roland Garros. So I think it was a good experience for them."

Gael Monfils has only managed to secure two victories on clay this season, whereas Holger Rune has already made three final appearances on the surface, emerging victorious in one of them. The Dane is currently boasting a 15-3 record on clay.

