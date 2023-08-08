Coco Gauff has stated that she has eyes on winning the Olympic gold medal, either in the singles or doubles category.

In her nascent career, Gauff has been active on both singles and doubles circuits. She has won four WTA Tour singles titles and eight doubles titles, with three partnering with Caty McNally and five alongside Jessica Pegula.

Ahead of her 2023 Canadian Open campaign in Montreal, Gauff said that while she enjoys playing doubles, she and Pegula pick and choose which tournaments they take part in as a doubles pair. The American also stated that the priority for doubles will go down as she gets older.

"I'm sure when I'm much older they won't have the same priority. Even now, with Jess, we're playing less doubles than last year. We try to choose our tournaments well. Doubles classification is not a priority. It comes on its own with the good results, I don't really think about it," she explained.

"I see myself playing in the doubles Grand Slams most of the time, not all of them probably, but the US Open maybe. That's the one I want to play as much as possible. But honestly, it will depend on how I feel," she added.

That said, Gauff disclosed that it is difficult to suddenly pull the plug on her doubles action considering her success in the category. She also stated her dream of winning an Olympic medal in her career, and that she would settle for it either in singles or doubles.

The 19-year-old further stated that while an Olympic gold in singles or doubles is equally valuable, it's the singles titles that matter more than doubles in Grand Slams.

"Next year I want to play less doubles, maybe after the Olympics. But it's hard now to stop completely, when you have such good results with a player who comes from the same country as you, you don't not often seen among other teams. One of my biggest dreams is to win a gold medal. Frankly, I don't care in which competition. A gold medal is a gold medal," she expressed.

"On the other hand, it is much better to win in singles in a Grand Slam. What I think is that I will do everything I can until the Olympics so that we can qualify," she added.

Paris is set to host the 2024 Olympics, with the event getting underway on July 26.

"I'm playing doubles this week with Jessica Pegula" - Coco Gauff confirms doubles participation at 2023 Canadian Open

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula were recently in singles action at the Citi Open in Washington, where the former won the WTA 500 singles title. Pegula, meanwhile, lost against Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

The two players, however, decided against taking part in the doubles category at the Citi Open owing to the packed tournament schedule and the weather conditions.

"I think we kind of made that decision just knowing the weather here, the heat, and doubling up in a short week before Montreal is really tough," Pegula had explained.

The pair, however, will be seen in action in the women's doubles in Montreal, as confirmed by Gauff. She also stated that the duo's doubles participation at the Cincinnati Masters depends on how far they go in the Canadian Open.

"I lost in the first round at Wimbledon, so I had a lot of energy to play in Washington. That week, I didn't play doubles. I'm playing doubles this week with Jessica. I wanted to play both this week, because if I go far this week, Cincinnati might be in question, since it would be three tournaments back to back. If not, then I'll play in Cincinnati," Gauff disclosed.

"I wanted to play this tournament, and Jess and I won here last year, even though it was in Toronto, and I wanted to come and play here to see how far I could go. It was my first title in a 500, and a lot of good players win these tournaments back to back. I wanted to see if I could do it too," she added.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will get their Canadian Open doubles campaign underway against Aldila Sutjiadi and Miyu Kato on Tuesday.