"One can only imagine how difficult it is to work this Primadonna" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu looking for 5th coach in 15 months

Based on the latest developments, Emma Raducanu's coach Dmitry Tursunov has decided to part ways with her after entering a trial-based partnership just before the US Open swing in July.

Under the former Russian player, the 68th-ranked Brit has won eight and lost seven matches since the Citi Open in August. Although it was the first time that Raducanu's coach has quit, this was the fourth coach in the 19-year-old's career so far. Tursunov, who retired from tennis as a player in 2017, has so far coached players like Aslan Karatsev, Elena Vesnina, Aryna Sabalenka, and Anett Kontaveit.

Emma Raducanu's first coach was Britain's Nigel Sears, who helped her get to the 2021 Wimbledon fourth round. She then teamed up with Britain's Andrew Richardson, under whom Raducanu became the only player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam as a qualifier at the 2021 US Open. Less than two weeks after winning the title, she ended her partnership with Richardson.

Her next coach was Germany's Torben Beltz, the former coach of three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber. The alliance lasted no more than five months.

Fans are once again shocked to learn that the Brit is looking for a new coach. While they are happy with the news of Emma Raducanu roping in Andy Murray's former fitness trainer Jez Green, questions remain about her next coach.

"Dmitry sees the light and he knows its dim! Emma will set an all time record for the most coaches any WTA player has ever had and she will set that record within a year. One can only imagine how difficult it is to work this Primadonna who thinks she is better that what she is," a fan tweeted.

"I've had a feeling for awhile that she is waiting for Andy Murray to retire and begin coaching, but he can't stop himself from playing! There is something unsaid between them two. It's a pity about Tursunov; I wonder if he sensed there was no long term commitment there," a user wrote.

"Oooh interesting that she's bringing in Jez, good choice. is Jez still working with Thiem too? I also wonder who she'll pick as her new coach. Will most likely be someone high profile who's had success before," another tweet read.

"You need to stick with somebody to see if it works first" - Martina Navratilova on Emma Raducanu's frequent changes in coaching staff

Emma Raducanu faced a first-round exit at the 2022 US Open

In an interview during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Martina Navratilova suggested that it was a mistake for Emma Raducanu to keep changing her coaches every now and then. The American legend advised the Brit to stick with one person.

"The first mistake was letting go of the coach who got her to the US Open title," Navratilova said. "He did a great job. There have been a lot of changes since then and I think that you're getting so many different viewpoints and then you don't know which way to go. So you need to stick with somebody to see if it works first. I hope she finds a solution, she's a great talent. She might get into the second week but I don't see her winning unless she finds the form that she had at the US Open."

