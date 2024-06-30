Iga Swiatek recently talked about the changes she has implemented in preparation ahead of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. She also opened up about her change in strategy which she hopes will put "pressure" on her opponents.

Swiatek is on a roll this year and has won five titles so far. She began by winning her third consecutive title at the Qatar Open as well as the titles at the BNP Paribas Open, Madrid Open, Italian Open, and most recently the French Open.

The World No.1 is currently in London for her Wimbledon campaign. She is the top seed in the tournament and will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the first round.

Talking to the media ahead of her Wimbledon campaign, Iga Swiatek was asked about any changes she made to her game. In response, she mentioned that she has focused on tweaking her serve to put more pressure on her opponents, a strategy that has worked well for her in various other tournaments

"Well I hope so. That was also one of the goals to sometimes win only kind of by serving and making pressure with that. I managed to do that on other surfaces so hopefully this surface is going to be similar," Swiatek said [6:01].

The Pole said that it was important to have a strong first serve on the grasscourts of the All England Lawn Tennis Club. She revealed that she has been practicing it thoroughly to ensure that she can deliver it during her matches .

"It's even more important to serve well at the first serve and it seemed fine in practice. So I'm going to try it out on matches with some stress coming in and everything and hopefully this progress that I've made is gonna pay off," she added [6:16].

Iga Swiatek also shared that besides her serve, she has been working on her sliding technique and stopping before taking a shot. She stated that she is making small adjustments throughout her game rather than drastic changes

"Besides serve, basically movement and stopping before getting a shot. I can't really slide here so I've been working on that. It wasn't like we needed to focus on one specific thing. It's like overall just getting the feeling of the surface and making the small adjustments. That is going to be enough. But we'll see," she said [6:35].

Iga Swiatek had her best showing at Wimbledon last year

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek achieved her best performance at Wimbledon last year by making it to the quarterfinals.

Swiatek was the top seed at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships and she kicked off her campaign with a dominant victory over Zhu Lin, winning 6-1, 6-3 in the first round. The World No.1 then defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 in the second round.

In the third and fourth rounds, Iga Swiatek overcome 30th seed Petra Martic 6-2, 7-5 and 14th seed Belinda Bencic 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3, respectively. Despite her impressive run, the World No.1's campaign at SW19 came to an end in the quarterfinals when she was defeated by former World No.3 Elina Svitolina in a match that ended 5-7, 7-6(5), 2-6.

