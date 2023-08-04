Tennis fans recently recalled how Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova on this day, August 4, in the final of the 2012 London Olympics with an incredible scoreline of 6-0, 6-1.

Serena won four Olympic gold medals during her career, with two of them coming at the 2012 London Olympics, in singles and doubles.

She won the doubles trophy with her sister Venus Williams, beating Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka, 6-4, 6-4, in the final. However, that was nothing compared to the result she managed in the final of the singles event.

Serena Williams started the tournament by defeating Jelena Jankovic 6-3, 6-1, Urszula Radwanska 6-2, 6-3, and Vera Zvonareva, 6-1, 6-0, in the first three rounds.

In the quarterfinals, the 23-time Grand Slam champion bested Caroline Wozniacki 6-0, 6-3 and then went on to dispatch Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinals.

In the final, Maria Sharapova was helpless, winning just one game for the entire match.Tennis fans recalled Serena's incredible achievement on August 4, 2023, exactly 11 years after it had happened.

"One of the greatest athletic performances in human history. Serena utterly destroyed Maria Sharapova in just 62 minutes. I honestly think the only reason Serena dropped a game is so she could serve for the gold medal," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Chidike Okeem @VOICEOFCHID twitter.com/serenapower_/s… One of the greatest athletic performances in human history. Serena utterly destroyed Maria Sharapova in just 62 minutes. I honestly think the only reason Serena dropped a game is so she could serve for the gold medal.

"A crime scene... a fatality was delivered on that lush lawn," another fan added.

One of the fans compared the feat to Williams' way to the title at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships, where she had a harder time winning the trophy.

"The way she clawed her way to that Wimbledon title then came back a month later and thrashed everyone for the gold medal needs to be studied. Like 2 totally different players," the fan stated.

𝕋𝕚𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟 𝕠𝕟 𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕨𝕠𝕠𝕕 𝕗𝕝𝕠𝕠𝕣𝕤 @E_Teezey1286 The way she clawed her way to that Wimbledon title then came back a month later and thrashed everyone for the gold medal needs to be studied. Like 2 totally different players. twitter.com/serenapower_/s…

Here are some more reactions:

Muliye Chuula🇿🇲💯MULICAKES🎂& HRGirl by day @mulichuula1 ... WTA tennis just ain't the same without her. @serenapower_ @serenawilliams I miss Serena... WTA tennisjust ain't the same without her.

Masonbrownbaby @AddieBrown78589 @serenapower_ @serenawilliams Never get tired of seeing and hearing about @serenawilliams she simply amazing.

And that next generation is going to be her crown jewel. This is the embodiment of aAnd that next generation is going to be her crown jewel. twitter.com/serenapower_/s…

iSiTcRaCk Jeez @isitcrack_j @serenapower_ @serenawilliams LOOOOOVED THIS MATCH!! Serena was on fire all that summer

makrwadeni @luphumloisjaded She wasn't going to be denied that day. That wind stood no chance. twitter.com/serenapower_/s…

Hloney 🎀 @Nolo_07 🤣🤣 we’ve been through a lot hey lol I remember when Maria was her ‘biggest rival’🤣🤣 we’ve been through a lot hey twitter.com/serenapower_/s…

Serena Williams launches new kids' show inspired by daughter Olympia's doll 'Dance with Qai Qai'

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open

Former tennis player Serena Williams decided to launch a new kids' show inspired by her five-year-old daughter Olympia's favorite doll, Qai Qai, according to People Magazine.

The 41-year-old will be doing it in collaboration with Invisible Universe. Dance with Qai Qai invites viewers to get up and dance with Qai Qai as she helps get kids moving by teaching them her signature dances.

"It has been amazing to see how Qai Qai has captured the hearts of so many young fans so we're thrilled to introduce them to Dance with Qai Qai!" Williams told PEOPLE Magazine.

In 2022, Serena Williams and Invisible Univers turned Olympia's doll to a YouTube series, with 16-year-old Taikirha Miller voicing the character.

The new series builds off Qai Qai's dancing videos on TikTok, with episodes featuring seasonal and kid-centric themes.

"As a family who loves to dance, I know I'll be right next to my daughter practicing our new moves. We can't wait for other families to get to watch — and dance — together!" the 23-time Grand Slam champion added.

