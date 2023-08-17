"One of the greats in the history of Mallorcan sport"- Rafael Nadal saddened by the passing of Spanish cyclist Guillermo Timoner

Rafael Nadal paid tribute to Spanish cyclist Guillermo Timoner after the latter passed away at the age of 97. Timoner was among the greatest motor-paced cyclists of all time, with six golds and two silvers in the now-defunct UCI Motor-Paced World Championships.

Nadal took to Instagram to pay tribute to Timoner, calling him one of the greats in Mallorcan sports history.

"Today Guillem Timoner, one of the greats in the history of Mallorcan sport, and a great reference for all of us. A big hug to all the family," the 37-year-old wrote.

Rafael Nadal recently congratulated the Spain women's football team on reaching the final of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by beating Sweden 2-1. La Roja will next face England in the summit clash.

Rafael Nadal has only won one match so far in 2023

Rafael Nadal's short 2023 season so far has been disappointing, as he has won just one out of three matches. The Spaniard lost both of his matches at the United Cup and suffered a second-round exit at the Australian Open.

Nadal sustained a hip injury during the Melbourne Major that eventually saw him miss all of the tournaments he was scheduled to compete in, including the French Open.

The 37-year-old stated in a press conference that he would be taking a long break from tennis and would aim to be at his best during the 2024 season, which would be the last of his illustrious career.

"My idea, and my motivation, is to try to enjoy and try to say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important for me in my tennis career during this year (2024), and just try to enjoy that, being competitive and enjoying being on court (which) is something that today is not possible," Nadal said.

The Spaniard underwent arthroscopic surgery on his hip during the French Open and is currently recovering ahead of a supposed comeback in 2024. Nadal was recently seen practicing in the gym at his academy in Mallorca.

The Spaniard has enjoyed an exceptional career so far, winning 22 Grand Slam titles, among other accolades.

He held the record for the most Majors won by a male player before being surpassed by Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

It will be interesting to see when Nadal returns to action and how he fares in what he expects to be the best season of his career.

