"One of the keys to me continuing to play tennis today is that I tolerated success and failure equally" - Rafael Nadal on his longevity

Rafael Nadal was recently interviewed by experts from Cantabria Labs, Spain's leading medical institute for dermatology. The Spaniard spoke about the secret behind his longevity and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle among other things.

Nadal fought back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final last month. With the win, the Spaniard broke the men's record for most Major titles and also became the only player besides Novak Djokovic in the Open Era to win every Slam twice.

Nadal's win in Melbourne came as a huge surprise, given he had been sidelined for months leading up to the event due to injury, and had even contemplated retiring altogether.

Against that background, experts from Cantabria Labs probed the 35-year-old on some of the key factors behind his hunger to keep going. In response, Nadal asserted that he always remained humble in victory and gracious in defeat. He also said it was important to stay grounded.

“It's important to have real inner humility, not false humility, to accept that things don't always go well, and tolerate bad times better," he said. "One of the keys to me continuing to play tennis today is that I tolerated success and failure equally."

"Nothing is so fantastic and nothing is so terrible," he added. "There are good times and bad times. Emotionally, you have to maintain a middle line."

"I always say and believe that everything can be improved" - Rafael Nadal on importance of a healthy lifestyle

During the interview, Nadal was also asked to give his thoughts on the importance of having a healthy lifestyle. The Spaniard claimed he always looked forward to gaining "a broader knowledge" when it came to his own health. He also said developing healthy habits directly affects the daily aspects of one's life.

"I always say and believe that everything can be improved, and days like today help us do it, not because in the end, you have a broader knowledge of the things we need," the Spaniard said. "Above all, to be able to enjoy life... But without health it becomes impossible. This is the reality."

The 21-time Major winner is currently on a break following his Melbourne Park triumph. He is scheduled to play at the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco next. He won the title in Mexico in 2020, but did not defend it the following year due to physical issues.

The Spaniard has also confirmed his participation in Indian Wells. He has won the title in the desert thrice in his career (2007, 2009, 2013).

Edited by Arvind Sriram