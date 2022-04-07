Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to announce retirement after Roland Garros

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has said that he will retire from tennis after this year's Roland Garros.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the Frenchman said that the French Open will be his final event in the game.

“It’s been several years where every day there is at least one moment where I think, "What am I doing? Why am I hurting myself like this? Is there still a reason for me to make all this effort?’ My head tells me ‘but you can play all your life’ and at the same time your body reminds you that your abilities to surpass yourself are no longer there," Tsonga said. In fact, the ultimate reason is to tell myself that this is the last thrill. In 2024, I won’t be playing anymore and for a few weeks now, I’ve decided that I’ll stop playing tennis at French Open.

Tsonga also said that he wanted to decide his final moments in tennis.

"This will be my fifteenth French Open," Tsonga added. "Roland Garros is the tournament that best represents everything I have done in my career. I hope that I will stay in shape before and be able to be who I have always been at this tournament. The goal is to be myself, to be Jo-Wilfried Tsonga the tennis player. I like to perform well, I have always wanted to play well. I have always set myself high goals to try to get what I can. For me, this will be the opportunity to do it one last time. I decided that I had to stop at a moment that I chose, a moment when I was able to go on the court."

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is a former World No. 5, two-time Masters titlist and Grand Slam Finalist in Australia

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga achieved a caeer-high anking of Wold No. 5

Tsonga has had a pretty good career with 18 singles titles to his name, including two Masters 1000 competitions in Paris and Toronto. The Frenchman reached the quarterfinals of all Grand Slams with his best performance being reaching the final of the Australian Open in 2008.

Tsonga had some pretty impressive results against the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. This includes beating the Spaniard in the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2008 and defeating Federer in the final of the Canadian Open in 2014.

6-12 vs Federer

6-17 vs Djokovic

4-10 vs Nadal

2-14 vs Murray

3-5 vs Wawrinka

2-5 vs Del Potro

2-6 vs Cilic



467-235 overall in singles



The Frenchman has won only two out of four matches so far. Tsonga has received a wildcard for the Monte-Carlo Masters but the rest of his schedule till the French Open remains unknown.

