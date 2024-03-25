"One and only Rafael Nadal" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci picks Spaniard's forehand as 'best lefty ever' on ATP Tour

Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci recently opined that Rafael Nadal has the best left-handed forehand in tennis history.

Macci is a United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) certified coach, who has worked with the Williams sisters, Andy Roddick and Jennifer Capriati. The 69-year-old currently heads his tennis academy in Boca Raton, Florida.

During his free time, the American likes giving hot takes about the sport on his X (formerly Twitter) account. On Monday (March 25), Serena Williams' former coach revealed that he recently debated about the player with the "best lefty forehand ever."

Macci had only one answer to the question and that was Rafael Nadal. He heaped praise on the Spaniard's incredible versatility on his forehand was impressive.

"Was asked the best lefty forehand ever on the ATP TOUR. Easy answer to that one. This southpaw spin doctor could dip it, flip it, zip it, nip it, clip it, and major league rip it. The King of Clay all Day would make you pay. Spring or Fall, the one and only RAFAEL NADAL," Rick Macci wrote on X.

Rick Macci is not the only coach to praise the 22-time Major winner's forehand. Patrick Mouratoglou, who worked with Serena Williams from 2012 to 2021, also named Nadal's lasso-whip shot as the best forehand in the sport, ahead of Roger Federer and Juan Martin Del Potro.

"Rafael Nadal’s forehand is unique in tennis history," Mouratoglou said in an Instagram reel in March. "When playing cross with his forehand, the quality of his topspin and the zones he finds always fully open the court for his down-the-line forehand."

Rafael Nadal missed this year's Sunshine Double, expected to play in the European claycourt swing next month

The 22-time Grand Slam winner during his quarterfinal exit at the 2024 Brisbane International

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal's 2024 comeback to pro tennis has hit a setback. He played his first tournament since suffering a hip injury that he sustained last year at the Brisbane International in January.

The Spaniard reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament, before suffering from a muscle tear in his left hip during his last-eight loss to Jordan Thompson. He subsequently withdrew from the 2024 Australian Open due to the above issue.

He was eager to play at the Qatar Open in February, but withdrew from the event at the last minute as he wasn't in his best physical shape.

The 37-year-old was then going to play at this month's Indian Wells Masters but pulled out at the last moment once again. He made the trip back home shortly after and is now in a race against time to be fit for the clay season in April.

