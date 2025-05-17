  • home icon
  • "One of the stupidest things Alexander Zverev can do" - Fans surprised by German accepting Hamburg wildcard after Jannik Sinner & others' withdrawal

By Aman Mohamed
Modified May 17, 2025 04:35 GMT
Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner on tour - Image Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev has accepted a shock wildcard entry at the 2025 Hamburg Open. He is expected to participate in the ATP 500 event, which begins on Sunday, May 18.

While World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, and Holger Rune withdrew from the Hamburg Open, Zverev has opted to compete in one more event before entering Paris.

The German will enter Hamburg after a modest quarter-final exit in Rome. After cruising past Vilius Gaubas and Arthur Fils in the initial few rounds, Lorenzo Musetti eliminated him in the last eight, 7-6(1), 6-4.

While fans already had mixed opinions about the scheduling of the Hamburg Open, they shared their take on Zverev's shock participation at the event. Here's what tennis fans had to say:

One user said:

"Zverev apparently said not long ago that playing a tournament the week before a slam was stupid so..."

Another fan quoted:

"It was expected for so many top players to pull out, so weird that Tiafoe is now the second seed for a clay 500 though haha (would have been first if Zverev didn’t enter last minute)."
One fan didn't hold back his feelings about the German's participation:

"Playing a 500 tournament before a grand slam gotta be one of stupidest thing Zverev can do. But he was never known for being a particular bright person."
Another highlighted Zverev's luck this year:

"If Zverev wins here he’ll have the funniest season so far lmao. Playing horrible 80% the time but still somehow racking up points because of 2 weak 500 draws and his AO draw. It’s like whatever the opposite of guys like Griekspoor’s draw luck is."
One user took a dig at his controversial complaints about the tennis balls in Rome.

"Hopefully the balls work in his favor this time 😂."

Another fan lamented his feelings after buying tickets for the 2025 Hamburg Open:

"Yeah, I got tickets too, QF granted. I knew some of them might pull out, but Sinner, Rune, Musetti and Tsitsipas ALL pulling out only for Zverev to come is still a bit of a gut punch."
Alexander Zverev is chasing his third consecutive final in the Hamburg Open

Alexander Zverev in action at the Italian Open 2025 - Day Seven - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev is making his eighth appearance in the Hamburg Open this year. He is a two-time finalist at the event. winning the title in 2023 and securing a runner-up finish in 2024.

After making his Hamburg debut in 2013, Zverev reached the semifinals in 2014. Despite a valiant effort against David Ferrer, the Spaniard defeated him in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

Cut to nine years later, the German captured his maiden title at the Hamburg Open. He outfoxed the likes of Maximilian Marterer and Arthur Fils en route to the final, where he beat Laslo Djere to lift the title.

Alexander Zverev came agonizingly close to defending his title last year, but was denied by Arthur Fils in the final. The Frenchman outlasted him in a close three-set bout, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1).

Edited by Samya Majumdar
