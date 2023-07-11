Jessica Pegula's Wimbledon journey came to an end as Marketa Vondrousova beat her 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.
Vondrousova started the match well and took the opening set 6-4 before Pegula bounced back to take the second 6-2 and force the match into a decider. The American looked set to reach her maiden Grand Slam semifinal as she cruised to a 4-1 lead in the final set and was a point away from leading 5-1.
However, Vondrousova won five games on the trot to take the match and reach her second Major semifinal.
Tennis fans reacted to Jessica Pegula's defeat, with one fan claiming that she would never rise to the occasion.
"One thing about Pegula... she will never rise to the occasion," the fan's tweet read.
One fan questions whether Pegula would ever make it past the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam.
"Can Pegula ever get out of the Quarter Finals? Smh," the fan's tweet read.
Another fan stated that there was a chance Pegula would never attain success at a Grand Slam due to her dismal record in the quarterfinals, adding that Wimbledon was her best chance of reaching a Major semifinal.
"I don’t see Major success happening for Pegula I fear. Now improves to…0-6 in grand slam singles Quarterfinal matches. Best shot she’s ever had was here at #Wimbledon," the fan's tweet read.
Jessica Pegula is yet to win a Grand Slam quarterfinal
Jessica Pegula has a dismal record in Grand Slam quarterfinals, with her record at the stage being 0-6 after losing to Marketa Vondrousova.
Her first appearance at the last eight of a Major came at the 2021 Australian Open, where she was beaten by eventual runner-up Jennifer Brady. The American reached three Grand Slam quarterfinals at the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open but ended up losing to the eventual champion on each occasion.
This season, Pegula lost to Victoria Azarenka in the Australian Open quarterfinals before her defeat at Wimbledon. The 29-year-old has won 35 out of 47 matches so far in 2023, reaching the semifinals of two WTA 1000 tournaments in Doha and Miami and the final of the Qatar Open.
Jessica Pegula is still alive in the women's doubles event at Wimbledon, partnering Coco Gauff. The pair are seeded second and will take on Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund in the Round of 16.