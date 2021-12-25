"One of the things I enjoyed during traveling was architecture" - Maria Sharapova opens up about her lesser-known interest

During a recent podcast interview with Sports Business Radio, former World No.1 Maria Sharapova opened up about one of her less-documented interests - architecture.

Sharapova revealed that it was one of the hobbies she picked up while traveling around the world during her tennis career. She also expressed love specifically for her favorite architect, Frank Gehry.

Frank Gehry is one of the most prominent contemporary architects. Popculture magazine Vanity Fair considers him the "most important architect of our age". Gehry is most renowned for designing the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

Speaking about architecture, Sharapova said:

"One of the things I enjoyed during traveling was architecture," Sharapova said. "It started with my love for Frank Gehry, who is an incredible, incredible architect to this day and is designing some of the most forward-thinking and interesting buildings and homes."

The Russian recalled that whenever she visited a new city, she would make it her goal to click a picture of a building designed by Frank Gehry. Sharapova's mother also shared a similar interest in architecture and it presented a valuable opportunity for the two to bond over.

"My goal as a young girl was to find a Frank Gehry-designed building," Sharapova said. "Because they were so distinct and obvious in look and feel, whenever I would go to Prague or Australia, my mission was to find one and photograph it for my mom."

Maria Sharapova put her love for architecture to good use when designing her own house

Maria Sharapova was intimately involved in the design of her own house, which took three years to complete

Maria Sharapova ensured that her love for architecture translated into the designs of her own house in Los Angeles. The house took three years to complete. Sharapova made sure that it was as "informal" as possible with the highest priority being comfort.

Sharapova showcased the Japanese-inspired house to Architectural Digest, a monthly magazine that focussed on interior design.

In the video, she mentioned her love for browsing through architecture and design-based coffee table books. She revealed how she made it a point to have them laid around the room for her to enjoy during the day.

Maria Sharapova also took pride in the open floor plan design of the house. She was keen to have a house centered around the people who visit her. So it was important that the house felt like one big space that everyone felt part of.

"That's a big part of this house, how everyone is together no matter what you're doing. You always feel like you are part of one large space," Sharapova said.

