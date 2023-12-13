Former World No. 1 Tracy Austin turned 61 on December 12, 2023, and the likes of Chris Evert and Billie Jean King sent their best wishes to her.

Austin was among the best players in the world in her heyday and won three Grand Slams across singles and doubles. The American's US Open triumph in 1979 made her the youngest champion in the history of the tournament. She won it again in 1981.

Chris Evert, whom Austin beat to win the 1979 US Open, wished the 61-year-old on her birthday, calling her "one of the toughest competitors ever".

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @thetracyaustin A great lady and one of the toughest competitors ever! Enjoy your day," the 68-year-old wrote on X.

The legendary Billie Jean King also sent her wishes to Tracy Austin, saying:

"Today is @thetracyaustin's birthday! Please join me in sending some cheer to the youngest @usopen Women's Singles Champion in history."

Apart from her Grand Slam singles triumphs, Austin also won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 1980, partnering her brother John. She was the women's singles World No. 1 for a total of 21 weeks, which was the only period from May 10, 1976 to August 16, 1987 when neither of Chris Evert or Martina Navratilova were at the top of the WTA rankings.

Unfortunately, injuries prevented Austin from having a more successful career and she ultimately retired in 1989.

Chris Evert and Tracy Austin locked horns 17 times

Tracy Austin at the WTA 50th anniversay Gala in 2023

Tracy Austin and Chris Evert had a very close rivalry during the late 70s and early 80s, with the two locking horns on 17 occasions. Evert leads 9-8 in the head-to-head.

Their first meeting came in the third round of Wimbledon 1977, which Chris Evert won 6-1, 6-1. The 18-time Grand Slam champion triumphed in the first five meetings between the two before Austin beat her in the semifinals of the Italian Open in 1979.

This was the same year when the-then teenager defeated Evert in the US Open final. The two crossed swords in four finals overall, with Tracy Austin winning three of them. Apart from the US Open title clash, she also won in Cincinnati and Toronto.

The last meeting between the two came in the semifinals of the 1982 Toyota Championships. Evert thrashed Austin 6-0, 6-0 to reach the final, where she was beaten 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 by Martina Navratilova.