"One of the worst sports on tour by far" - Tennis fans slam Martina Trevisan for 'limp' handshake with Noma Noha Akugue after Hamburg loss

Fans slammed Italian tennis player Martina Trevisan after a controversial handshake with Noma Noha Akugue at the 2023 Hamburg Open.

Trevisan came into the match against World No. 207 Noha Akugue as a heavy favorite, but lost 7-5, 4-6, 5-7, while Akuge kept dreaming at the Hamburg Open, advancing to her first WTA-level semifinal.

The Italian was disappointed, but what infuriated the fans was how she handled the handshake after the match. In the post-match video, Trevisan can be seen putting little to no effort into it.

Fans were quick to react, calling Martina Trevisan out for her behavior:

"We've known Trevisan is a shi..y person ever since that match against Coco [Gauff]," a tennis fan wrote on Twitter.

"Trevisan is one of the worst sports on tour by far. Her little limp handshakes are becoming her signature trademark," another fan remarked.

One of the fans went on to say that the problem is not just with Trevisan, but with women's tennis in general:

"This is an all too common occurrence in the women's game. There is a reason it's called the 'WTA handshake'. It's embarrassing. That young girl deserved better," the fan stated.

Here are some more reactions:

Martina Trevisan ended a five-match losing streak at Hamburg Open 2023

Martina Trevisan at the 2023 French Open

Italian tennis player Martina Trevisan won two matches in a row for the first time in two months at the 2023 Hamburg Open, after enduring a five-match losing streak.

The 29-year-old lost to Julia Grabher in the quarterfinals of the Rabat Open after having to retire due to an injury. Just four days later she lost to Elina Svitolina in the first round of the French Open, 2-6, 2-6.

She then went to grass, losing to Alize Cornet in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open, 4-6, 2-6, and in the first round of Wimbledon, 3-6, 1-6, to Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Trevisan then came back to clay, but only to lose to Daria Kasatkina, 3-6, 7-6(2), 0-6, in the first round of the Palermo Open.

However, she finally ended her losing streak at Hamburg, beating Elvina Kalieva, 6-1, 6-0, in the first round. The Italian surprised many by defeating Camila Osorio, 6-1, 6-3, in the first round, but her run was ended by 19-year-old qualifier Noma Noha Akugue, 7-5, 4-6, 5-7, in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals of the Hamburg Open, Noha Akugue will play another teenager in Diana Shnaider, who previously defeated Polina Kudermetova, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1, in the first round, Julia Grabher, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round, and reigning champion Bernarda Pera, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, in the quarterfinals.

The second semifinal of the 2023 Hamburg Open will feature Daria Saville and Arantxa Rus. Both matches will be played on Friday, July 28.